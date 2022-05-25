Entertainment

Anne Hathaway: This is her exercise routine to keep her slim and toned figure

Anne Hathaway is an actress known in the entertainment world for such films as “Modern Love”, “Get Real”, “The Devil Wears Prada”, “The Princess Diaries”, “Love & Other Drugs”, “The Witches”, ” The Intern”, “The Dark Knight Rises”, “Interstellar”, etc, which has also stood out among its admirers for its unparalleled beauty and the incredible shape in which it physically maintains its 39 years.

During an interview published in Insider magazine, Hathaway admitted that she didn’t like working out before she filmed “The Dark Knight Rises,” but once she started she felt so strong and skinny that she’s now even doing weight training.

