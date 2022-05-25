Anne Hathaway: This is her exercise routine to keep her slim and toned figure

Anne Hathaway is an actress known in the entertainment world for such films as “Modern Love”, “Get Real”, “The Devil Wears Prada”, “The Princess Diaries”, “Love & Other Drugs”, “The Witches”, ” The Intern”, “The Dark Knight Rises”, “Interstellar”, etc, which has also stood out among its admirers for its unparalleled beauty and the incredible shape in which it physically maintains its 39 years.

During an interview published in Insider magazine, Hathaway admitted that she didn’t like working out before she filmed “The Dark Knight Rises,” but once she started she felt so strong and skinny that she’s now even doing weight training.

A couple of months ago, the portal health-yogi.com revealed the exercise routine that the actress performs to stay healthy and fit, between 4 and 5 times a week, despite the long hours of work she has when is in the filming of some of his movies.

Anne Hathaway’s training includes:

Cardio and stretching

Start with 20-30 minutes of cardio, which is suggested to be 15 minutes of running and then 15 minutes of rowing. Both of these exercises are excellent for burning calories and achieving an incredible physical body. After the cardio routine is finished, a few minutes of stretching should be done before starting the weight training routine.

weight routine

Different workouts are added here and different muscle groups are worked on every day in the weights routine. A regular pattern of weight training, in which you rest as little as possible between exercises. It involves four sets of 12 repetitions.

Chest and Triceps: Pushups, bench press, dumbbell press, cable flies, triceps pushdowns, triceps skull crusher, and triceps dips.

Back and Biceps: Pull-ups, cable rows, lat pulldowns, barbell rows, dumbbell curls, rope bicep curls, and hammer curls.

Shoulder and delts: Dumbbell shoulder press, dumbbell lateral raises, front raise, cable shrug vertical rows, bent dumbbell lateral raises, deltoid flies.

Lower body: deadlifts, dumbbell sumo squats, variation of stiff-legged deadlifts to squats, and leg extension for curls.

Lower body: Barbell sumo squats, Bulgarian squats to kickbacks with lateral glute cables, hip thrusters to support glute cable kickbacks, hip abduction machine for single leg curls and hyperextension.

