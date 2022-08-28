Anne Hathaway to Star in Adaptation of Harry Styles Novel

Anne Hathaway Y Harry Styles They are two names that we love to read together, especially when it comes to projects as interesting as the news that has just been confirmed by the specialized film magazine Entertainment Weekly. the protagonist of The Devil Wears Prada will be the main actress in The Idea of ​​You, the screen adaptation of the homonymous novel inspired by the former member of the boy band british One direction.

First published by the publisher St. Martin’s Press in 2017 and still without translation into Spanish, the first book by the actress and writer Robinne Lee tells the story of Soléne, a sophisticated 40-year-old art gallery owner who falls in love with Hayes Campbell, a British singer twenty years her junior whose androgynous beauty is reminiscent of “an angel of Botticelli”.

Although it does not yet have a release date, TI have Idea of ​​You will start shooting in October, he will direct Michael Showalter (director also of Tammy Faye’s eyes) and will be produced and broadcast exclusively by Amazon Prime Video. Hathaway will not only act as interpreter, but also, according to Entertainment Weekly, she is also one of the film’s producers. And she will not be the only one with a dual role, as the author of the novel, Robinne Lee (whom we have seen in 50 shades of gray) She has booked a small role as an actress. At the moment, the name of the actor who will play Harry Styles / Hayes Campbell is unknown.