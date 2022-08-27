Anne Hathaway to star in Harry Styles fan fiction

Anne Hathaway will star in the film adaptation of “The Idea of ​​You” a fanfiction inspired by Harry Styles.

Anne Hathaway will star The Idea of ​​Youbased on the successful debut novel by Robinne Lee of the same name, which was inspired by the singer Harry Styles to create the story.

Hathaway will play sophie, a 40-year-old divorced mother who takes her daughter from 15 years Sophie a Coachella over a weekend. However, unexpectedly you will meet HayesCampbell, 24-year-old (based on Styles), the lead singer of the boy band, August Moon (based on one direction).

The film will be produced by Amazon Prime Video and directed by Michael Showalter (The Big Sick, The Eyes of Tammy Faye, The Dropout), who will also produce alongside Anne Hathaway. While Jennifer Westfeldt will be the executive producer and screenwriter.

More than a fantasy?

The author of the book, Robin Lee, he had previously told Vogue that the story was not intended solely to refer to Harry Styles, but as the experience of a woman who “reclaim your sexuality” and discovers herself during the trip.

“This was never supposed to be a book about Harry Styles. It was supposed to be a story about a woman approaching 40 and reclaiming her sexuality and rediscovering herself, right at the point where society traditionally dismisses women as desirable, viable, and whole.” Robinne Lee

Robinne Lee She began her career as an actress and participated in films such as Fifty Shades of Grey. However, as the years went by, he noticed that he had fewer and fewer auditions. “You’re not the sexy one anymore. You are not the bride. You’re not even the sexy wife now. You are the mother.”

For this reason, she decided to write a story that exposed how adult women have fewer and fewer job opportunities and also in love. “It really broke my spirit, and I was mad about it, a lot of it went into this book.”

