Anne Hathaway to Star in Harry Styles Fanfiction Adaptation

Anne Hathaway will star in the film adaptation of the fan-fiction inspired by the former member of the British boy band ‘One Direction’ Harry Styles, which is called ‘The Idea of ​​​​You’.

Michael Showalter, known for helming Academy Award-nominated productions such as The Big Sick, The Eyes of Tammy Faye and The Dropout, will direct the Amazon Prime-exclusive film.

Based on Robinne Lee’s best-selling debut novel of the same name (originally published in 2017), the film will not only star Hathaway, but the actress will also join as producer alongside Cathy Schulman, Gabrielle Union, Kian Gass, Eric Hayes, Jordana Mollick and the author of the book.

Hathaway will play Sophie, a 40-year-old divorced mother whose husband left her for a younger woman. After she cancels a trip with her 15-year-old daughter to Coachella, Sophie steps in to save the weekend, braving the crowds and desert heat. But soon he meets 24-year-old Hayes Campbell (character loosely based on Styles), the lead singer of the hottest boy band on the planet, August Moon (again, loosely based on One Direction), and his weekend trip turns into a whirlwind, life-changing romance.

Previously, in an interview with Vogue, the author mentioned that this was not supposed to be a book about Harry Styles.

“It was supposed to be a story about a woman approaching 40 and reclaiming her sexuality and rediscovering herself, right at the point where society traditionally dismisses women as desirable, viable and complete.”

While Hathaway’s love interest in the film has not been confirmed, nor have any other cast members, production on The Idea of ​​You will begin in October, with no release date further set.

