Anne Hathaway to Star in Movie Based on Harry Styles-Inspired Book

Harry Styles Y Anne Hathaway They are two of the most beloved stars by fans, the singer mainly for his work in music and the actress for her worldwide box office successes.

A new film project is linking these two celebrities, according to reports from the specialized media dead line.

This is the film adaptation of the book. The Idea Of Youwritten by Robinne Lee under the complete inspiration in Harry Styles when he belonged to the famous band One direction.

The book was released two years after his departure from the group, in 2016. After being released it did not get much recognition, but its popularity has risen little by little over the years until now.

fashion described the play as “a sleeper hit” when Lee claimed that the book “wasn’t supposed to be about Harry Styles.

The author said that the main idea of ​​the book was to tell the story of sophie, a woman who rediscovers herself after a separation; however, she chose elements of Harry’s style, character, and profession to create the lead male character: a 2-year-old singer named HayesCampbell.

“It was supposed to be a story about a woman approaching 40 and reclaiming her sexuality and rediscovering herself, right at the point where society traditionally dismisses women as desirable, viable and complete.

In a separate interview, the author said, “I was up late watching music videos on YouTube when I came across the face of a boy I had never seen in a band I had never paid attention to, and it was so aesthetically perfect that it took me by surprise”.

According to the synopsis of the book, Sophie separates from her husband due to his falling in love with a younger girl. In a massive concert Sophie meets the vocalist of the band Augustmoon, which is Hayes Campbell.

The production of the romantic film will start in October 2022 under the direction of Michael Showalter, ddirector of movies like The Eyes Of Tammy Faye Y The Big Sick. Amazon Prime Video will be the streaming service that will have the film in its hands.

Other actresses, screenwriters, and filmmakers involved in making this movie possible include Jennifer Westfeldt, Cathy Schulman, Gabrielle Union, Kian Gass, Eric Hayes, Jordana Mollick, and author Robinne Lee.

so far only Anne Hathaway has been confirmed as the lead in the romance film. Also, there is still no release date, she detailed dead line.