Anne Hathaway to Star in ‘The Idea of ​​You’

Renowned American actress Anne Hathaway will star in “The Idea of ​​You”, a film adaptation of the romantic novel of the same name written by Robinne Lee. She will direct the film Michael Showalter.

According to the synopsis, “Sophie Marchand, 40, an art gallery owner in Los Angeles, is reluctant to take her daughter Isabelle to meet her favorite Boy Band. But since her divorce she is more anxious to stay close to Isabelle. The last thing Solène expects is to strike up a connection of some kind with one of the members of the world famous band August Moon. But Hayes Campbell, a member of the team, is smart, attractive, confident and elegant. The attraction will be immediate. Of course, twenty years will complicate things even more, “Collider highlighted in the synopsis.

Hathaway will play the lead role of this divorced woman. Traveling to Coachella with her 15-year-old daughter, Sophie will brave the crowds and the desert. There she will meet Campbell in full show.

Showalter, an Emmy nominee, will work with assistant Gabrielle Union on the production. Hathaway, Robinne Lee and Amazon Prime Video will join the project team.

shooting in sight

It was learned that the production of the project will begin at the end of October. Writer and executive producer Jennifer Westfeldt (“The First Lady”) will also be responsible for the story and direction of “The Idea of ​​You.”

Michael Showalter is known for films like “The Big Sick” (2017) and “The Eyes of Tammy Faye” (2021), both nominated for Academy Awards.

One of the most recent works of the actress of “The Diary of a Princess” It was in the anthology show “Modern Love” (2019-2021) and the science fiction miniseries “Solos” (2021).