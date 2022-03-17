Anne Hathaway travels back in time with this look

Die-hard fans of “The Devil Wears Prada” couldn’t hold back their comparisons between Anne Hathaway’s iconic character, Andrea Sachs, and the look she sported on an Instagram postcard. Hathaway seems to have gone back in time by showing herself with a new bangs and a floral mini dress with a collar in the style of the protagonist.

Although the outfit wasn’t Prada, fans immediately noticed a resemblance between Hathaway’s style and Andy’s, and couldn’t help but comment on their impression. “Andy? Are you? 😆😉,” one person commented, while another commented, “Oh Andy you look so chic! ❤️❤️❤️❤️”.

“Andrea Sachs looks so good after all these years! 👏😍”, maintained a fan of Hathaway. Although it’s now hard for fans to imagine another actress playing Andy Sachs, the truth is that Anne was ninth in line for the role of Andy opposite Meryl Streep.

Anne Hathaway fought hard for her role

Hathaway told Variety, in an old interview, how hard she had to work to get the part. The actress said that she had to “be patient” and she traced the words “hire me” in the zen garden sand of an executive’s desk after she finished her meeting to get her attention.

The truth is that Rachel McAdams was the first choice for the role, but the star of “The Notebook” and “Mean Girls” turned down the offer. Juliette Lewis and Claire Danes also auditioned for the role. But when Hathaway got the job, she was thrilled. “I was putting on a shirt… I remember running into my living room, half dressed, yelling: I have The Devil Wears Prada! I have The Devil Wears Prada!”