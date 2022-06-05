Anne Hathaway Tried To ‘Mirror’ Jeremy Strong’s Acting Method In ‘Armageddon Time’

Jeremy Strong’s co-star Anne Hathaway recently praised the Succession Controversial method of the actor Acting techniques. The couple stars in the upcoming film. Armageddon time along with Anthony Hopkins and Jessica Chastain. And while some suggest Strong’s method of acting goes too far, Hathaway says she went out of her way to “mirror” Strong’s talents during filming.

Anne Hathaway on working with Jeremy Strong on Armageddon time

Speaking to Variety about the making of the film. Armageddon timeAcademy Award winner Hathaway had nothing but praise for her co-star, saying:

“I really felt that between him and Anthony Hopkins’ unparalleled mastery of the craft, I was like, ‘Just don’t get in the way. He just reflects. Just absorb, learn and reflect.’”

The film is based heavily on director James Gray’s upbringing in Queens, New York in the 1980s. Hathaway and Strong star in the roles written about Gray’s parents, with Hathaway as an uptight PTA mother and Strong , a blue-collar repairman with an overabundance of corny jokes and a temper. “Jeremy understood his character very well…he could joke around in his character…he knew how to fix a refrigerator!” Hathaway gushed after the film’s debut at the Cannes Film Festival.

Jeremy Strong’s method of acting

It all started with a New Yorker profile written in inheritance Strong in December 2021, which brought to light many of the actor’s most controversial acting techniques. Detailing the 2020 shoot The trial of the Chicago 7, the article claims that Strong requested to be sprayed with actual tear gas so that he could authentically represent the protesters at the scene. Strong’s request was denied by writer-director Aaron Sorkin in an effort to protect the rest of the cast and crew.

The Acting Method is a process by which many great actors have sworn and has produced some of the best performances in the business. Examples excerpted from the New Yorker include Dustin Hoffman staying up three nights before a scene in marathon man to appear genuinely sleep deprived and Robert De Niro shaving his teeth for his role in The cape of fear.

But there are many more examples like Christian Bale consuming just one apple a day for four months to emaciate his role in The Machinist. Likewise, the crew of the 1989 My left Foot had to feed Daniel Day-Lewis (who is one of Strong’s biggest inspirations) between takes, as he refused to come out of his portrayal of his disabled character, according to Maclean’s.

Strong does not call his process “method acting,” instead opting for the term “identity diffusion.” Speaking to the New Yorker, Strong says:

“If I have any method, it is simply this: remove anything, anything, other than the character and the circumstances of the scene. And typically, that means cleansing just about everything around you and within you, so that you can be a more complete vessel for the work at hand.”

Cast and crewmates on working with Jeremy Strong from ‘Succession’

“I don’t know how popular my way of working is with our company,” Strong tells the writer of the New Yorker article, and he’s not wrong to hesitate. Many of Strong’s co-stars and crew seem unenthusiastic about the actor’s methods. The crew members compare him to an irritating bug after their many requests for props and costumes to process him.

Co-stars complain that he refuses to rehearse, preferring to approach each scene as if it were the first time, and while filming SuccessionStrong refused to go to the makeup trailer until it was empty due to his character’s current alienation.

Director Aaron Sorkin remembers having to do several retakes of the courtroom scenes in The trial of the Chicago 7 after Strong’s portrayal of Jerry Rubin inspired him to place a remote-operated fart machine under co-star Frank Langella’s chair. Strong’s co-star in JudgeRobert Downey Jr. said Strong “definitely crosses the Rubicon” after Strong spent an entire day crying and lamenting over a funeral scene he wasn’t even in.

Others, like Strong Succession co-star Brian Cox, have expressed concern about the actor. Says Cox, “The result Jeremy gets is always pretty tremendous,” he said. “I only care about what he does to himself… I feel like he has to be nicer to himself and therefore he has to be a little bit nicer to everyone else.”

Well received or not, Strong’s method of acting, as Cox suggests, gets remarkable results, and the actor continues to build his excellent resume. strong Armageddon time will launch later this year and will be followed by Succession season 4 and bradley cooper Teacher.

