Entertainment

Anne Hathaway Tried To ‘Mirror’ Jeremy Strong’s Acting Method In ‘Armageddon Time’

Photo of James James26 mins ago
0 28 3 minutes read

Jeremy Strong’s co-star Anne Hathaway recently praised the Succession Controversial method of the actor Acting techniques. The couple stars in the upcoming film. Armageddon time along with Anthony Hopkins and Jessica Chastain. And while some suggest Strong’s method of acting goes too far, Hathaway says she went out of her way to “mirror” Strong’s talents during filming.

Anne Hathaway on working with Jeremy Strong on Armageddon time

Speaking to Variety about the making of the film. Armageddon timeAcademy Award winner Hathaway had nothing but praise for her co-star, saying:

Source link

Photo of James James26 mins ago
0 28 3 minutes read

Related Articles

J Balvin responds to Christian Nodal after the apologies offered publicly

3 mins ago

Julia Roberts’ brother, Eric, confesses what the relationship between the two is really like and debunks some myths

4 mins ago

What do I see on the weekend? Great movies that turn 15 and that you always have to see again

15 mins ago

Jennifer Lopez will be honored at the MTV Awards

37 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button