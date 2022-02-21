Anne Hathaway triumphs with a look full of basics

Anne Hathaway in “The Diary Wears Prada”: Why No Actress Wanted the Role

Anne Hathaway does not hesitate to resort to classic garments, indisputable in any female wardrobe, to prepare your day-to-day proposals. Despite not giving up new trends or more original designs, where different colors or patterns have a place, it has been her passion for the basics that has led her to establish herself as one of the most acclaimed performers off the screen.

The less is more has become the best definition of the style of the actress of The Devil Wears Prada or Surprise Princess. And your recent styling through the streets of Rome, where he is enjoying a few days off, is just the confirmation of it: elegance and versatility as base.

Hathaway has been captured by a spectacular look working consisting of high-waisted jeans and style flare, one of the most outstanding trends in denimsimple denim sweater in an ecru tone and blazer in a classic cut navy blue tone. Shoulder bag also in ecru and ankle boots with a comfortable heel in black completed the bet.

As successful as it is simple. This is how we could define this latest proposal from Anne, which in just a few hours has aroused the interest of her great legion of followers. We talk about a look made up of garments that are 20, 30 or 40 years old have a place in your dressing roomwhich makes it easy to recreate it at any time.

It is also very flattering, which increases its success. Both the jeans, perfect for lengthen the figure, like the choice of the jacket, fitted and just above the hip, they make their combination not only stylize but also adapt to any body and quickly enhance it.

A good choice for a day of meetings, to go to the office or even for an outing with friends. The denim silhouette and the blazer provide sobriety while the simplicity of the sweater and the neutral tone they have adapt the proposal to any season.

