Anne Hathaway walks with her son for the first time and shows the reality of mothers

Anne Hathaway he is at his best moment both in his personal and professional life, and that is that he continues succeeding on movies and seriesand also She leads a mommy life.

The famous perfectly combines acting with motherhood, and shows that a woman can do everything.

The actress has two children with her husband, Adam Shulman, Jonathan Rosebanks Shulman, 5 years old, and Jack Shulman, 2 years old.

There are few times that the actress is lets see in her facet of momand shows his children, but recently, went out for a walk with his youngest sonwhom he had not shown, surprising his fans.

Anne Hathaway walks with her youngest son and shows the chaos of motherhood

The actress is currently family vacations in Rome, and of course, he took the opportunity to walk with his children.

In some photos taken by the paparazziyou can see Anne taking her youngest son Jack for a walk in the streets of Rome.

But, not only did he capture Anne walking with her son, he also showing the reality that mothers live, and the chaos of motherhood, and that is that she saw herself carrying her little one, and she looked tired.

When you’re a mom, it doesn’t matter what you want, but the need of your little ones, and if you have to carry them, you do it, because you care about their well-being.

Therefore, in the photo you see the actress like any mother, exhausted, carrying her son, but also enjoying this stage.

In another of the photos you can see her son Jack walking, and she takes him by the hand, showing her most real and inspiring side.

In addition, the actress showed that she is a very chic mombecause he wore a elegant and casual look, teaching fashion classes for moms.

Anne wore mom jeans that she combined with a gray sweater, blue blazer, white tennis shoes, a dark scarf and a blue cap with dark glasses.

“I love Anne as a mom”, “this woman is beautiful and perfect”, “Anne is the most modern mom”, “what a chic look on Anne”, and “I love seeing this real side of Anne”, were some of the criticisms in networks.