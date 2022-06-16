Anne Hathaway was seen in a gray midi dress and brown pumps

We can prevent the new starring role he’s focusing on today Anne Hathaway will have much to teach us about fashion. Set in the 1960s, the American actress plays a housewife living in New Jersey, a woman who shares a close friendship with the character she Jessica Chastain will take you to the screen.

In advance of this remake directed by the French filmmaker, Benoit Delhomme, we have been able to appreciate in its splendor some of the key elements that marked that decade. As far as the Oscar winner’s outfits are concerned, Anne Hathaway, there are colorful patterned garments, voluminous hairstyles with pointed ends, sunglasses with retro frames and, of course, elegant and timeless dresses that come to her knees.

How to wear a midi dress with pumps according to Anne Hathaway?

Anne Hathaway wears a gray dress on the set of Mother’s Instinct. James Devaney/Getty Images.

The Sixties decade represents an interesting point in fashion, since many garments adopted new silhouettes. Such is the case of the mini skirtwhich was popularized by Mary Quant, or the pillbox hats that popularized jackie kennedy (which is also part of the look of Anne Hathaway for this scene). Psychedelic prints were everywhere and thanks to textiles like lycra, swimsuits evolved into smaller designs.

However, the counterpart focused on garments with geometric and simple cuts, as it happened with the period dresses. The length could vary, but they were usually at knee height, with fitted skirts that helped to emphasize the feminine silhouette. Anne Hathaway He demonstrated it with a gray design that goes with a short-sleeved cropped jacket. In addition, another of its benefits is that midi dresses are easy to wear and combine.

More than six decades have passed since then, and yet this type of dresses have shown that their sophisticated elegance that survives the passage of time and trends. More so now that various celebrities are determined to rescue vintage designs from their favorite designers.