Anne Hathaway Wears a Dress Blazer and Boots to Conquer Fall

In Armageddon Time, Anne Hathaway plays a mother in the 1980s who accompanies her son through the transition from childhood to adolescence. During the filming of her, we saw her with a very sober A-line dress and short hair combed with the ends out as she wore in those years. Her promotional looks could not be more different. She now, she wears a dress blazer in the most desirable tweed fabric during the autumn time with sheer stockings and a couple of waders. Underneath, a black turtleneck sweater to protect against low temperatures and a pair of sunglasses large format to give the touch of superstar to the whole look.

Where have we seen the blazer on the Fall-Winter 2022 catwalks

Fall-Winter 2022 Collection, Versace.

Just 6 months earlier we witnessed the Versace Fall-Winter 2022 catwalk, where a challenging collection of miniature garments and platform shoes Goths were crying out to belong in the closet of a member of generation Z. With the expertise of her stylist, Erin Walsh, Anne Hathaway proves that you don’t need to be of a certain age to wear the clothes you like, because the actress took off her miniskirt and wedge boots To wear the dress blazer with stockings and high boots. Impossible more sophisticated.