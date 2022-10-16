Anne Hathaway wears an amazing denim outfit with a perfect crop top

The looks in double denim or candian tuxedo they do not have to be a relaxed or casual style. If not, ask Anne Hathawaywho this week in New York glamorized a night out with a denim ensemble.

The actress, Anne Hathawaywho is in full promotion of his film Armageddon Timechose some wide leg jeans and a matching jacket in dark wash denim, from Nili Lotan’s Resort 2023 collection, for an appearance on The View TV show.

It might take a few simple jeansbut from the tips of her Gianvito Rossi shoes to her impeccable hairdo, Anne was the very picture of neatness.

How to wear a denim suit like Anne Hathaway

The key to the success of her look also fell on a crop top, along with a chain bag from Victoria Beckham’s new line of bags.

East canadian tuxedowith which he exposed part of his abdomen, is the latest in a series of style changes from Anne Hathaway. In recent days, the actress has elevated her style equation with more avant-garde elements; and she has put aside a little that preppy style and more formal with which it has been historically known on its way through the red carpet and in less formal events.

Just this week, we saw her with a blazer by Christopher John Rogers, a couture dress by Valentino and a yellow dress Off-the-shoulder neon from every party girl’s favorite London brand, David Koma.

Perhaps Anne’s recent appearance on the New York Fashion Week (sitting front row at Michael Kors in a suit that could have been pulled right out of her wardrobe in the movie The Devil Wears Prada, next to Anna Wintour) was no coincidence.

Each time it seems that Anne is ready to embrace a new season of style, with a much more fun look.

How to wear a candian tuxedo in fall

Many might think that the combination of denim top with jeans, also know as double denim, It is an outfit typical of spring or the cooler days of summer. However, due to its incredible versatility and unexpected elegance, the canadian tuxedo It is a perfect option for autumn days.