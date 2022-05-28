Anne Hathaway wears baggy jeans with a white shirt while filming a movie

If someone has earned the title of ‘the queen of the jeans‘, it’s definitely Anne Hathawayand reconfirmed why during the filming of his next movie, Mother’s Instinct, where she was caught wearing one of the most wildcard outfits that exist: baggy jeans with a white shirt.

How to wear a white shirt with baggy jeans in the style of Anne Hathaway?

This week, the protagonist of The Devil Wears Prada has grabbed the fashion headlines again thanks to his next big project that he will star alongside Jessica Chastain, as it is evident that the movie It will not only be a great thriller (its cast guarantees it), it will also be a display of great looks.

Anne Hathaway during the filming of Mother’s Instinct.Gotham

And it is that only Hathaway could demonstrate how to elevate two great basics of any female wardrobe: some jeans and a white shirt that never fails For this occasion, the key lies in how it has been stylized, since it wears the shirt in a casual way, outside the jeans and slightly rolled up.

The combination culminates with a mule style sandals that the actress wore since her days at the Cannes Film Festival. It is a yellow design, part of the Aquazzura and Dr. Barbara Sturm collection, which stands out below the very wide leg jeans