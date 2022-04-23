Anne Hathaway wears capri jeans with a shirt, the minimalist alliance of 2022

Anne Hathaway revealed what are the jeans on trend that cannot be missing in our summer vacation suitcase this year. The protagonist of WeCrashed has recently offered a lecture on style, announcing the look built from the basics with which women of classic style will dream in the following months.

Meeting at the end of April, it is usual –as your servant has been doing for a few days– that we investigate the possible destinations of disconnection that are within our reach and that, in the same way, we devise the stylistic constructions that we would defend if, finally, We had a chance to escape. The interpreter, Anne Hathaway, With his recent post on Instagram, he presents an aesthetic concept that will sound really new to many and that has a lot to do with the pieces of clothing he wears.

We talked around the trend of ‘Coastal Grandmother’ design. Lovers of Nancy Meyers’s film projects (Game of Twins, Someone Has to Give in) will know what it is about, as we are convinced that they will have wanted to live in some of the houses of her most iconic characters. She was baptized in this way by the it girl Lex Nicoleta, who found some similarities in the works of the American director.

Nicoleta posted on the platform TikTok: ‘If you like Nancy Meyers movies, coastal vibes, recipes and cooking, Ina Garten, cozy interiors…you are most likely a coastal granny‘. A message that went viral, attracting celebrities of the caliber of Anne Hathaway.

Films such as Someone has to give in, Falling in love with my ex or Rest reflect (and share) the lifestyle advocated by the ‘Coastal Grandmother’ concept. This aesthetic is built based on homes dyed white, beige and brown. Vaporous and neutral spaces that are compared to linen garments, so typical in the spring and summer period. If you’re wondering how to apply this emerging style move to your looks, read on.

Anne Hathaway or how to wear the Coastal Grandmother trend this summer

Instagram contents This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from.

Anne Hathaway has shown to know perfectly the current of style named as ‘Coastal Granny’. The American actress has succumbed to the cropped jeans in beige that will radiate freshness and elegance in the hottest months of the year. Is a pants style that stands as the ideal alternative to replace the skinny jeans.

The star of The Devil Wears Fashion completes her style proposal with a white shirt classic cut and a hat. Without a doubt, Hathaway is the muse who will provide us with the necessary inspiration to wear simple creations without making them obsolete.