Anne Hathaway Wears Jackie Kennedy-Inspired Hairstyle in Milan

Yes Andy Sachs would not have thrown his phone into the Fontaines de la Concorde at the end of The Devil Wears Prada, could have been sitting next to Miranda Priestly in the front row of the Armani fall/winter 2022 show today. Actually, she was her own. Anne Hathaway who welcomed the new collection at the Milan Fashion Week and showed off a kind of new look while doing it.

Anna Hathaway became a modern Jackie Kennedy at Milan Fashion Week. Vittorio Zunino Celotto

The star, joined by her husband Adam Shulman, is usually a fan of sleek updos, but she complemented her impeccable tailoring with a voluminous hairstyle that had more than a hint of jackie kennedy, with a discreet Alice-style headband. Hathaway took the retro mood even further with a pair of silver platforms and a mid-century beauty staple: lots of kohl eyeliner.

Jackie would probably have approved of Anne’s black jacket as well, although her sister, Lee Radziwill, was the real Armani fan in the family. The Italian designer hired her in 1985 (his imprecise title for her was ‘director of special events’) and she had a wardrobe full of Armani pieces. ‘I’ve been wearing her clothes for the last six years,’ Radziwill told the LA Times in 1987. ‘Mostly just her clothes, I really like her. They adapt very well to my way of life. It’s so lighthearted; so easy to use and there are never any violent extremes or radical changes’.