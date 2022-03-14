Anne Hathaway Wears Metallic Dress to WeCrashed Series Premiere

Anne Hathaway landed yesterday, along with his colleague Jared Letoon the red carpet of South by Southwest Film and Music Festivalin Austin, on the occasion of the presentation of WeCrashed, the next series of both interpreters that will arrive at our homes on March 18 of this year. For the occasion, the producer also relied on the genius of her fashion stylist, Erin Walsh.

Although it is true that the American actress, Anne Hathaway, becomes the perfect inspiration to build daily looks –because its eclectic style based on simple creations covered in a minimal key is extremely attractive– it has also shown to have the best keys to enchant those present on red carpets, defending metallic designs or vigorous prints.

Anne Hathaway has championed the metallic trend on many occasions. In the seasons to come, glittersthe rhinestones and the glitter effect they will take over our closets, taking over all kinds of pieces of clothing. Finding ourselves halfway between the Hollywood glamor of the 1920s and futuristic aesthetics, we will find releases that, distilling elegance and avant-garde in their wake, will manage to create unbeatable looks.

It was in 2021 when the stylistic current of the mini complements burst onto the asphalt, consolidating itself as the fashion to turn to if we wanted to complete outfits based on garments that already denoted a remarkable personality and character on their own. Minibags have risen, since their appearance, as an irreplaceable style constant among celebrities. In the following weeks, we will witness the return of this movement in vogue.

Knowing this, Anne Hathaway has not hesitated to stoke the general furor over one of the XS accessories most demanded of street style. In 2022, the street will definitely be the best place to show our feelings of nostalgia for past decades through clothing.

The metallic dress that Anne Hathaway combines with peep-toe shoes

Anne Hathaway at the WeCrashed premiere wearing a metallic cut out dress and sandals. Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images

Anna Hathaway He stole all eyes yesterday at the premiere of his next series. If you want to delve into the plot of it, we recommend investigating what you should know about WeCrashed, before said project reaches the small screen. On the occasion of the presentation, the interpreter shone with a long silver mesh dresswith straps, which has a ‘V’-shaped neckline and side cutouts in the abdomen area.

It is a design that is under the signature of versacebelonging to the collection Spring/Summer 2021-2022 Of the same. A model that is also adorned in the central part with a large gold brooch in which the Medusa head logo of the luxury sector house can be seen, along with brooches in gold and silver tones.