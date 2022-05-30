Anne Hathaway wears sneakers that move away from normcore to go eat tacos

The versatility and magnetism that Anne Hathaway emerges with each of its stylistic bets have led it to consolidate itself as a benchmark of style, not only in terms of constructions worthy of being worn on red carpets, but also when making urban looksperfect for breaking into street style on any given day.

American actress, Anne Hathaway has recently been spotted at the premiere of WeCrashed in Austin. The interpreter took advantage of her attendance at the presentation of her next series –together with the acclaimed actor of The Gucci house, Jared Leto– to dazzle with a staging that she advocated for trend metallic. She did it defending a silver mesh dress, under the signature of Versace that did not leave any of those present indifferent.

After that evening, the protagonist of The Devil Wears Prada has shown, through social networks, his devotion to the tennis away from the normcore aesthetics with a style formula that radiates comfort and avant-garde.

The Normcore Aesthetic It is a movement that champions the anti-style endings, trying to make the most conventional proposals the only ones desired. Nevertheless, Anne Hathaway has questioned with his last outfits that that the nordic tennis are here to stay, because perhaps we are not quite ready to leave behind highly original and distinguished interpretations of said shoe.

Likewise, the performer demonstrates that creativity has no limits by adding vigorous tennis to basic wardrobe items. The producer has offered a lecture on style to convince us that, although the nordic tennis promise to be crowned as the most demanded stylistic trend, there are countless sneakers who come ready to replace them.

Anne Hathaway’s sneakers that rebel against normcore

Anne Hathaway did not hesitate to do a stop at Nixta Taqueria and taste the tacos of the place after passing through Austin. He even decided to spread a photograph immortalizing the moment. In it, we also observe how the actress succumbed to some tennis colorful of contemporary design, fruit of the collaboration between the signatures Veja and Marni.