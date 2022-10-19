Anne Hathaway wears the jeans for fall that go well for the office or for a party

Anne Hathaway wears one of the autumn denim trends that always looks good both in the office and at a party

Anne Hathaway proves once again how cool his style is at the Telluride Film Festival 2022, which took place in Colorado, United States, in September. The highlight of her look: the Cowboys of Anne Hathaway in dark denim, evoking infinitely long legs thanks to the flared cut. The actress wore a selection of black pieces matched to perfection that even Miranda Priestly would be proud of this look.

That’s how cool Anne Hathaway combines her jeans with a flare

For those of us who don’t know how to style our jeans, Anne Hathaway shows us how to turn any outfit into a real claim: the actress chooses a key piece and builds the rest of the look on it with a very simple color combination. Hathaway pair edgy dark blue flared jeans with black leather top and pointed toe boots. Does it also deserve a mention? The monotonous accessories that make the whole style perfectly coordinated. Thanks to the black sunglasses, the hat and the bag, the Cowboys Dark colors instantly become night appropriate. Totally cool!

Getty Images

Anne Hathaway: This is why her flared jeans are a true all-rounder

The secret? Thanks to its intense blue color, Anne Hathaway’s Cowboys They can be combined with any color, material and style. Whether elegant with a blazer and heels at the office or sporty with trainers and an oversized t-shirt, dark denim suits all occasions and all seasons. So it’s no wonder this jean trend is becoming the must-have piece in our wardrobe this fall.

Article originally published in Glamor Germany, glamour.de, adapted by Paola Juárez.