Anne Hathaway wears the must-wear vintage eyeliner at 30

We love Anne Hathaway! And there is no one who can resist her performances in her films like; ‘The Princess Diaries’, ‘The Devil Wears Prada’, ‘Alice in Wonderland’, ‘Les Misérables’, among many others. Her talent has captivated millions and her beauty is one of her hallmarks, as it seems that the actress has found the secret of eternal youth by wearing a face from 20 to 30, so we are inspired by one of her beauty secrets with eyeliner to show off big and perfect eyes.

If you want your look to become the center of attention, we share a makeup tip that will help you with that mission. The good news is that the American actress guarantees us how good you will look with this proposal. You will be surprised how flattering this makeup is!

Anne Hathaway uses vintage eyeliner to enlarge the look

Through her Instagram account, the celeb shared a photo in which she shows off a very elegant, sober makeup and classic colors. In her look, she opted for an internal eyeliner that outlined the lower and upper lash line, a technique that she merged with a subtle cat eye.

Her smile was brought to life with a nude lipstick, while her blush gave warmth due to what we suspect was due to a peach color that balances the makeup. Her proposal suggests that invisible eyeliner is back, so we should try it this season.

Photo: IG/ @annehathaway

What is an invisible eyeliner?

Also known as ‘tighlining’, it is a makeup technique that has been used for a few decades, it consists of lining the eye inside to give the illusion of having abundant and thick eyelashes. Since the beginning of 2000 it seemed to have disappeared, however, this year several of our fashion gurus have already opted for it.