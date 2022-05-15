Anne Hathaway wears the normcore tennis and pencil skirt office look

Anne Hathaway has a great ability to influence trends that triumph, year after year, among the best dressed. The actress enjoys a professional career marked by the different characters that have left a unique mark on the cinema through her style. From The princess’s Diary, when she conquered an entire generation with her role as Mia Thermopolis; to the leading role in The Devil Wears Pradawhich catapulted her like a style reference with the eternal and unforgettable Andy Sachs.

In each of her performances, the actress Anne Hathawayhas shown, hand in hand with the costume designers, the personality of his roles behind the screen. And, after the Apple TV series, WeCrashed, now he will do it with She Came To Mea film by director Rebecca Miller, where she will share credits with great stars, including Nicole Kidman.

During filming, in the city of New Yorkthe fashion intern performer was caught with a perfect look for the office. A set where simplicity prevails over extravagant trends, and that can be replicated as it is based on pieces that are versatile and timeless.

How to wear a pencil skirt with normcore tennis according to Anne Hathaway

Anne Hathaway wears a button-down pencil skirt and white sneakers. James Devaney/Getty Images

The Oscar winnerhas the keys to dress with sophistication a pencil skirtwith the carefree and cool touch provided by its combination with nordic tennis. But first, let’s start by highlighting the attributes of your skirt. It is a design in oxford gray color It reaches to the knees and creates the effect of a suit, since the black buttons that go along it create symmetry with the black long-sleeved top.

The actress creates the ideal combination for a busy day at the office, with some white tennis of laces and undercuts. This type of footwear enroll in the normcore trendwhich translates into the practical and ‘simple’ garments that dominated a stylistic movement in the fashion. Something that Anne Hathaway dominates with total elegance.