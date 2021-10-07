Anne Hathaway, who is her husband Adam Shulman: age, photo, career

Famous actress Anne Hathaway and husband Adam Shulman are a beautiful and beloved couple. Let’s find out everything there is to know about Adam.

The very famous and beloved actors Anne Hathaway And Adam Shulman have been a couple for many years now. Married for a long time and in love more than ever, the two have managed to melt the hearts of even the hardiest. So let’s find out all the details of their tender together love story and let’s read in detail who the famous Shulman is and what he does now.

Adam Shulman was born in New York in 1981, so this year he will complete 40 years. The man immediately proved to be passionate about acting, earning a BA in Theater in 2003 from Brown University. His television debut was with the TV series America Dreams, which met with some success and helped solidify his acting career. Shulman’s most famous role was undoubtedly that of the deputy sheriff Enos Strate, for the film Hazzard, The Dukes to the rescue.

A peculiarity of Shulman, which made all fans dream and intrigue, is his physical resemblance to the famous William Shakespeare. It seems that the poet was married to a woman named Anne Hathaway, coincidentally just like the actor. Such a coincidence has certainly not gone unnoticed, and has certainly made all the most romantics dream.

Adam Shulman and Anne Hathaway: their love story

The famous Adam Shulman he met the beautiful Anne Hathaway in 2008, 13 years ago. For the two it was love immediately, and their story culminated in 2012 with the marriage. The couple got married in California, and from their union were born, respectively in 2016 and 2019, two beautiful children, Jonathan Rosebanks And Jack. The bond between Anne and Adam made all followers and fans dream, and still does today, and it would seem destined to last forever.