Anne Hathaway will experience youthful romance

In the new film ´The Idea Of You´, a 40-year-old woman will have an affair with the singer of a boy band.

Anne Hathaway will join the long list of adaptations of youthful romances with a new movie inspired by former One Direction, Harry Styles.

In ´The Idea of ​​You´, Sophie, a 40-year-old divorcee, takes her 15-year-old daughter to the Coachella concert, where she will end up meeting HayesCampbell, 24 years old, the lead singer of ´August Moon´ a band that is inspired by the famous British.

Based on the novel by Robinne Lee, actress and author, she decided to create a novel where she spoke like women over time They are missing out on a lot of opportunities. both work and sentimental.

Lee commented that the story was never intended to refer to the band One Direction, but rather about a woman who discovers herself.

´It was supposed to be a story about a woman approaching 40 and reclaiming her sexuality and rediscovering herself, right at the point where society traditionally dismisses women as desirable, feasible and complete

The production will be carried out by Amazon Prime Video and will be directed by Michael Showalter, in charge of films such as ´The Big Sick´ and ´The Eyes of Tamy Faye´, as well as the actress will be the producer.

For now, no further details about the cast or release date have been given.