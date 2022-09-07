Anne Hathaway will star in the adaptation of a fan-fiction inspired by Harry Styles – Spoiler Time

The Idea of ​​You is the title of the novel by the American actress and writer Robinne Leepublished in 2017who was inspired by the figure of Harry Stylesas a member of one directionto create a fan-fiction that will be adapted into a movie for Prime Video.

Anne Hathaway has been chosen to star in this story in which she will give life to sophiea divorced mother of 40 years old whose husband left her for a younger woman. After he cancels a trip with his daughter from fifteen years to Coachella, sophie will have to fulfill the wish of his offspring. Without knowing that you will meet Hayes-Campbellof 24 years (based on styles), the singer of the boy band most popular on the planet, August Moon (based on one direction), and their weekend trip turns into a life-changing romance [vía].