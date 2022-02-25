Anne Hathaway with maxi skirts taught us how to achieve chic looks – New Woman

Anne Hathaway is one of the most influential actresses in the fashion world. and it is that, on more than one occasion, their roles have represented girls who love style.

It’s like the actress gave life to “Andy” in the “Devil wears fashion”a very simple girl who did not pay attention to her looks, but after going to work in a important magazine becomes passionate about fashion.

The actress took this to reality a lotbecause it is a fashion reference for many people and its looks are ideal to dazzle both in everyday life and on red carpets.





The maxi skirts have been garments that the famous has known how to combine perfectly and so we have seen it with different outfits with which it has been captured.

These are ideal for put together elegant looksbut not too formal, so they are an option for occasions that require something from our sophisticated side.

This is how Anne Hathaway has dazzled with maxi skirts

On one occasion, the actress captivated the entire world by wearing an asymmetric maxi skirt in a cream tone, which She paired it with a burgundy blouse with a dropped bow detail.





The skirt had a printed area with flowers and it was complemented with stiletto shoes in a white tone, which finished giving the elegant touch.

For a more elegant occasion, the actress opted to wear a red carpet set of crop top and maxi skirt in red tone.

The outfit had a natural fall and no volumewhile the maxi skirt had a subtle leg opening.





The actress added long earrings and a small handbag to complete the whole look.