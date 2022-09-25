Entertainment

Anne Hathaway wore a fall-friendly miniskirt at the Moncler show

Photo of James James19 hours ago
0 43 1 minute read

This is how he combined a padded mini skirt from the Italian firm, which stands out for its design with a zipper and two front pockets, in shiny fabric, with a knitted turtleneck sweater that falls over the miniskirt. To complement, he added pump shoes Y accessories luxurious golden color and wore her hair with a simple hairstyle, leaving the bangs on the side and subtle waves at the ends.

As is known, the fashion weeks they become the perfect showcase for celebrities, models and guests to show off their best style skills. The Spring-Summer 2023 catwalks they have not been the exception. Who does not believe it, just see the second photograph that the stylist of the Armageddon Time actress shared, where he added a plaid jacket, very ad hoc with the autumn season, as well as mirrored glasses in tune with the look.

Moncler has found in collaborations a territory of its own in fashion. She has done it with big designer names, like Pierpaolo Piccioli, Richard Quinn, Simone Rocha… This season it has been the turn of JW Andersonwho proposed colorful winter garments, unlike the outfit she wears Anne Hathaway. However, the actress has shown that sometimes keeping it simple is better.

content

This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from.

Source link

Tags
Photo of James James19 hours ago
0 43 1 minute read

Related Articles

Premieres Disney + October 2022: news

6 mins ago

Jennifer Aniston buys Oprah Winfrey’s house for $14.8 million

7 mins ago

Meet these hidden gems available on HBO Max – Metro World News

17 mins ago

Georgina Rodriguez discusses the tragic death of their baby, “my heart broke”

18 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button