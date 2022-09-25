Anne Hathaway wore a fall-friendly miniskirt at the Moncler show

This is how he combined a padded mini skirt from the Italian firm, which stands out for its design with a zipper and two front pockets, in shiny fabric, with a knitted turtleneck sweater that falls over the miniskirt. To complement, he added pump shoes Y accessories luxurious golden color and wore her hair with a simple hairstyle, leaving the bangs on the side and subtle waves at the ends.

As is known, the fashion weeks they become the perfect showcase for celebrities, models and guests to show off their best style skills. The Spring-Summer 2023 catwalks they have not been the exception. Who does not believe it, just see the second photograph that the stylist of the Armageddon Time actress shared, where he added a plaid jacket, very ad hoc with the autumn season, as well as mirrored glasses in tune with the look.

Moncler has found in collaborations a territory of its own in fashion. She has done it with big designer names, like Pierpaolo Piccioli, Richard Quinn, Simone Rocha… This season it has been the turn of JW Andersonwho proposed colorful winter garments, unlike the outfit she wears Anne Hathaway. However, the actress has shown that sometimes keeping it simple is better.