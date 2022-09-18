Anne Hathaway wore a red dress by Michael Kors Spring-Summer 2023

Anne Hathaway was one of the celebrities that caused the greatest stir during the New York Fashion Week. In the return of the catwalks in style to the city of the Big Apple, the native of one of the capitals of fashion wore a Red dress designed by Michael Kors, fresh out of the collection Spring-Summer 2023 presented during the framework of Fashion Week.

The epicenter of trends marked the beginning of what we will see, in terms of fashion, for next year. However, a style benchmark such as the actress Anne Hathaway you can afford to wear one of the designer’s looks within hours of being released.

And, in case the previous appearance with a brown leather jacket and skirt ensemble from the American firm hadn’t channeled the brand itself enough Andy Sachs of The Devil Wears Pradathe Oscar-winning performer came to the NYFW closing dinnerorganized by NeimanMarcuswith a second look that continues to place her on the podium of the contemporary style icons more memorable.

How to wear a red fringed dress with transparent shoes according to Anne Hathaway?