Anne Hathaway wore a skirt with black lingerie to a Gucci dinner

The oscars 2022 gave us many memorable outfits and Anne Hathaway It was presented, in one of the previous celebrations, with some of the best that it has had during this beginning of the year. To attend a dinner hosted by Gucci in honor of Jessica Chastain for the nomination for Best Actress in The Eyes of Tammy Fayeof which she was the winner, the American actress chose to wear a super high waist skirt and style it with lingerie.

The Italian firm is not the only one that organized special events. Chanel, Saint Laurent, Armani were other of the great fashion houses that offered glamorous parties alternate to the award ceremony. In these fashion displays we have found infinite inspiration to achieve outfits most sophisticated with trendy trends. One of them was carried by the native of New York, Anne Hathaway.

How to wear a high skirt with lingerie in sight according to Anne Hathaway

Instagram contents This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from.

While the most outstanding jeans of the moment transport us to the 2000s in their very low rises, the skirts on trend of 2022 bet on the retro tints with a opposite silhouette: the high waist. It does not matter if they are made in a mini, midi or long key, gathered, with decorative details or textured textiles, their frame stylizes our figure and frames it in an extremely flattering way regardless of the shape of our body.