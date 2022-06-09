Anne Hathaway wore a yellow look in Paris

Cannes (France), 05/20/2022. EFE/EPA/CLEMENS BILAN Photo: CLEMENS BILAN

Anne Hathaway He returned strongly in 2022, proving that he is still one of Hollywood’s style icons, as he did when a few weeks ago he went viral with two of his outfits at the Cannes Film Festival, in a white Armani dress, a two-piece suit straplessand another more simple and casual, but fashionista from Gucci.

Read also: Fashionable women’s shorts: how to wear on vacation?

For more content like this, click here

Now his name is becoming a trend again because he attended an exclusive presentation in Paris, the capital of fashion, exactly in the ‘Eden: The Garden of Wonder by Bvlgari‘. In this meeting, she was surrounded by high-class celebrities, such as supermodel Carla Bruni, actress Priyanka Chopra or K-pop star Lalisa Manoban.

At this event, the guests were able to see first-hand the new collection of fine jewelry and watches from this legendary luxury house, the details were concentrated on the beauty of nature, that is the proposal of Fabrizio Buonamassa, creative director of the firm Italian.

The Oscar-winning actress has been a Bvlgari ambassador since May this year and of course, for this occasion, she wore a pair of stunning pieces, a necklace with platinum stones with a yellow one in the center and a bracelet on her left hand.

However, something that also caught the attention of many was the look with which Anne Hathaway appeared, once again she resorted to valentine to dress her, he decided on a shirt dress that touched the floor and some shorts tinyall in primary yellow, she paired this look with open cream heels.

As for the hairstyle, the celebrity picked up her brown hair and let her grown bangs fall to the sides, perfectly framing her face.

In addition to the summer vibe that the American inspired, she showed that it is possible to dress casually and casually at such an elegant event, it’s just about having the right attitude and clothes.

Also: Kendall Jenner: Panties are imposed in plain sight?

It is worth remembering that Anne Hathaway stars in the most recent Bvlgari campaign, accompanied by also an actress, Zendaya, to promote the pieces, they starred together in a three-minute video entitled ‘Unexpected Wonders’, directed by the Oscar winner, Paolo Sorrentino, this piece He also left several looks that many dream of recreating, since elegance was the order of the day.

You may also be interested in: Meghan Markle vs. Kate Middleton, who was the best dressed?