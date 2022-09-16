Anne Hathaway wore the style of ‘The devil wears fashion’ in New York with Anna Wintour

At 39 years old Anne Hathaway is one of the most recognized and respected actresses worldwide.. And it is not for less, because it has different statuettes on its shelf: an Oscar, a Golden Globe, a SAG and a BAFTA.

One of his most remembered roles is that of ‘The devil wears fashion’ or ‘The devil wears Prada’. In this movie he plays Andy Sachsa young recent graduate who is hired as personal assistant to the feared Miranda Priestly, editor of one of the most prestigious magazines.

In factthat last character is said to be inspired by Anna Wintourwho has directed ‘Vogue’ since 1988.

And precisely during this fashion week that is celebrated in New York, Hathaway revived the look iconic of the protagonist: curtain bangs, turtleneck jacket and a brown leather coat by Michael Kors.

Internet users immediately made comparisons and published them on their social networks, with comments praising her appearance and pointing out that the years have not passed.

But that was not all, because already in the Michael Kors show the American sat next to Anna Wintour herself and posed together for several photos.

Without a doubt, one of the best moments that fashion fans have witnessed in 2022.

Long ago, in June of this year, Anne Hathaway revealed to ‘Interview Magazine’ what Andy’s outfit she could have worn: “Michael Kors and I lived in the same building. We had the funniest lobby in New York at the time. But it’s kind of a chicken-and-egg question, because what I consider my style is heavily influenced by working with Patricia Field and having conversations with her about putting together outfits. But I love what I wore to the James Hoult party, that knee-length Chanel velvet coat, and then the miniskirt and tights and slouchy boots. I think it was a sample because I found pins in it.”

