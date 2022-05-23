Anne Hathaway’s airport look wears flared jeans and sandals

Anne Hathaway has a taste for classic fashion, and somewhat nostalgic. On her way through Cannes 2022 to promote her new film called Armageddon Timedirected by James Gray and starring a renowned cast with personalities such as Anthony Hopkins, Oscar Isaac and Jessica Chastain, the American actress packed the glamor of the 60s in her suitcase and stole all eyes from one of the film festivals most recognized that, unintentionally, has become the Oscars of fashion.

We talked about her style, since the American actress Anne Hathaway landed on the Côte d’Azur, the inspiration for the trip became evident: the muses of Hollywood during the hippie movement. First, we saw her in a sequined minidress signed by Gucci in which she walked the red carpet combed with the hair with a lot of volume and a fringe on the sides as used to be worn by Sharon Tate, one of the most beautiful actresses of the ’60s. After the red carpet spotlights had dimmed and it was time to go home, Anne Hathaway was inspired by another equally legendary actress to leave Cannes and get on the plane in style: Jane Birkin.

Sharon Tate with her signature hairstyle. Keystone/Getty Images Anne Hathaway evoking the glamor of the sixties. mike marsland

Cannes 2022: The best dressed celebrities on the red carpet

How to wear flared jeans and neon yellow sandals like Anne Hathaway in 2022?

The actress leaving your hotel to go to the airport with a casual look. Jacopo Raul

It’s no secret that when jane birkin I almost always wore a white T-shirt, flared jeans and a basket. That was the flagship look that continues today in the mood boards of women who seek to recreate the carefree aesthetics of the British actress. Nor can we forget that photograph in which a radiant jane birkin and his then partner Serge Gainsbourg when they brought all the glamor to the beaches of Cannes wearing the flared jeans that are back in trend. Could this photograph have been the reference for Anne Hathaway? It is probable. However, the actress put her own stamp on it with a classic white shirt with rolled up sleeves and flip flops neon yellow color that we have not stopped seeing since the fashion week in Copenhagen.