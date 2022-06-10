Anne Hathaway’s beauty routine with which the years do not pass by her

In addition to beautiful and talented, Anne Hathaway is one of the actresses with the most perfect complexion in Hollywood And we’re not just referring to your natural beauty, but thanks to his enormous discipline and the help of his facialist, has managed to get a radiant, fresh and rejuvenated skin without the help of botox. Here we share her beauty routine with which the years do not pass by her.

At almost 40 years of age, the New Yorker Anne Hathaway has shown us the importance of having a proper routine for the care of our skin, because that’s the only way we can delay the effects of the passage of time to keep us younger than we really are or become “year swallowers”, yes, without having to pay for botox injections

Since his participation in “Princess Diaries” to their most recent collaboration on “Her Last Wish”, we cannot deny that Anne Hathaway has always worn a flawless complexion, full of light, hydrated and free of imperfectionsbut what is your secret to maintaining a “skin of envy”?

Through her Instagram account, her facialist Su-Man Hsu was encouraged to share some of the essential techniques in the beauty routine that follows talented Anne Hathaway, take note because you can also give your little face a “snuggle”, maybe it’s even what you need to take a few years off.

Clean face: although there are days when she doesn’t wear makeup, for nothing in the world forget to clean your beautiful skin To remove impurities that have accumulated during the day or overnight, you can use a Neutral soap or a special gel in case of oily skin.

Facial massages: According to the facialist, facial massages can become your best allies to combat the effect of the “tired face”. Just as you read it! The skin care expert revealed how he applies these celebrity massages to show off a revitalized face.

Apply a facial gel, it must respond to needs of your skin type, for instance, if you have normal, dry, combination or oily skin. Place two to three drops on the tips of your fingers, spread across your face, neck and décolleté with upward circular movements, subsequently, wait about two minutes before applying your next product to the skin for it to fully absorb.

I recommend that you if you have spots on your face or want to combat the first signs of aging, use a serum with vitamin C, since it is a powerful antioxidant which can protect our skin cells against damage caused by free radicals. In addition, it favors collagen productiona protein that rejuvenates the skin and accelerates the healing processdescribe the National Institutes of Health Office of Dietary Supplements.

A daily dose of vitamin C both day and night, you can significantly reduce the first signs of aging like the skin blemishes, expression lines, wrinkles and lack of luminosity that makes a face look more tired.

Hydration: it’s not a secret that drinking water regularly helps flush impurities from the body and so does the beautiful Anne Hathawaywho tries to drink a good amount of water a day to maintain a more luminous, juicy and hydrated skin.

On the other hand, you should know that our skin tends to dehydrate very quickly after cleaning the impurities and dead cells that accumulate throughout the night, but also, the Soap also strips away the natural oils on the skin. Regardless of whether your skin is dry, combination or oily, never skip the step of apply your moisturizer why alone you will get your skin to secrete more oil than it needs.

Blocker: you may think that is an exaggeration, but in addition to use blocker, the Oscar winner tries to do not expose your skin to the sun for a long time so as not to destroy the natural tone of your skin. Besides, the sunlight he is able to damage skin cells, accelerating premature aging due to the breakdown of collagen and elastin.

Exfoliation: Anne Hathaway is in charge of exfoliating the skin of her face at least once a week. However, in oily skin it is recommended to do it two to three times a week, as long as you do not use products that can be abrasive for your face.

If you thought that the actress of “The devil wears fashion” had a super routine for skin care, you are wrong, they are very basic steps, but boy have they helped her maintain that beautiful skin.

