Anne Hathaway’s Best Roles, Ranked According To IMDb

Anne Hathaway is best remembered for her role as Mia Thermopolis, Princess of Genovia, in the 2001 Disney film diaries of The Princess and its 2004 sequel. Shortly after her Disney venture, Hathaway was signed to films with more mature themes, such as Brokeback Mountain and The Devil Wears Prada.

Since landing her first role, she has become one of the highest-paid actresses in Hollywood, with her films grossing nearly $7 billion. Even though princess diaries has not made the list of the highest grossing films, including Hathaway, there are many other films that he stars in that deserve to be seen, especially his performance in The Miserables Oscar winner .

10 Hathaway Plays Jane Austen In “Becoming Jane” – 7.0

becoming jane is a 2007 biographical film about the early life of Jane Austen and her former love interest, Thomas Langlois Lefroy. Hathaway stars in the title role of Jane Austen opposite James McAvoy (known for his role as Professor Charles Xavier in X-Men: First Class) .

Beloved Maggie Smith and Julie Walters also appear in minor roles in the film. becoming jane was created from various facts the production team discovered about Austen’s life and is recommended for fans of the period drama genre.

9 A day starring two friends who meet every year on the same date – 7.0

one day is a 2011 romantic drama based on David Nicholls’ 2009 novel of the same title. The film stars Hathaway opposite Jim Sturgess as Emma Morley and Dexter Mayhew respectively. one day begins with two friends named Emma and Dexter at their college graduation from the University of Edinburgh on July 15, 1988. The two friends mutually agree to meet each year on the same date. Through their many reunions, they experience a tumultuous relationship and many personal problems, such as struggling careers and family problems.

8 The Intern stars Robert De Niro as a 70-year-old intern – 7.1

The scholarship grantees is a 2015 comedy-drama written, directed, and produced by Nancy Meyers, best known for the El father of the bride. The film stars Robert De Niro and Hathaway in the lead roles of Ben Whitaker and Jules Ostin, respectively. Ben is a 70-year-old intern at an online fashion website founded by Jules called About The Fit. He begins a romantic relationship with the company’s masseuse and reminds Jules of his love for About The Fit. The film received mixed reviews and placed second at the box office, behind Hotel Transylvania 2.

7 The Cat Returns is a Spin-Off of Whispers of the Heart – 7.2

the cat returns is a Studio Ghibli animated spin-off of the 1995 animated film Whispers of the heart. The film follows a young girl named Haru Yoshioka, who has the mysterious power to understand the language of cats. After saving a cat named Lune from a truck that is approaching her, he offers her hand in marriage as Prince of the Cat Kingdom. Hathaway voices the English dub of Haru, who accepts Lune’s marriage proposal and begins to show feline features, such as paws and a tail. However, Haru leaves the cat kingdom after the Cat King’s unexpected troubles.

6 Nicholas Nickleby is a successful film adaptation of the novel by Charles Dickens- 7.2

Nicholas Nickleby is a 2002 British drama based on the mid-19th century novel by Charles Dickens titled The life and adventures of Nicholas Nickleby. Charlie Hunnam, known for his role as Jackson Teller on the series Sons of Anarchy from FX, plays the title role of Nicholas Nickleby.

Hathaway plays Nicholas’s love interest, Madeline Bray, and other stars include Christopher Plummer and Nathan Lane. critics praise Nicholas Nickleby for being a passable film adaptation of Dickens’s classic novel, and for the outstanding performances of many cast members.

5 Dark Waters Is About Robert Billot’s Legal Battle With DuPont – 7.6

Dark Waters is a 2016 legal thriller directed by Todd Haynes. The film is a dramatized retelling of Robert Billott’s case of DuPont chemical contamination in a West Virginia town. Dark Waters is starringby Hathaway as Sarah Barlage Billott, Robert’s wife, and Mark Ruffalo as Robert. The film also features appearances by Victor Garber and Tim Robbins. Real-life Robert spent two decades in court with DuPont and went on to win more than 3,500 pollution cases, settled for a total of $671 million.

4 Hathaway won an Oscar for her role in Les Miserables – 7.6

The 2012 film adaptation of Victor Hugo’s novel The Miserables, later adapted into a Broadway musical, it received much critical acclaim, especially for Hathaway’s Oscar-winning performance as Fantine and for Hugh Jackman’s role as Jean Valjean. Jackman’s variety in the film, both vocally and character-wise, was another affirmation of what a great actor he is.

Though Hathaway only appears briefly in the film, she makes a big impression on viewers with her stellar acting chops and heartbreaking musical performances, especially during the song “I Dreamed a Dream.” One of the only criticisms leveled at The Miserables is the average singing ability of Russell Crowe.

3 Hathaway Lied At The Brokeback Mountain Audition – 7.7

Brokeback Mountain was directed by Ang Lee and was based on Annie Proulx’s 1997 short story of the same title. Hathaway appears alongside Heath Ledger and Jake Gyllenhaal as Lureen Newsome Twist, the wife of Jake Gyllenhaal’s character. During the auditions, she was rolling to princess diaries 2 and showed up during his lunch break. It was then that she told a little white lie about his abilities.

“When I walked out of the audition, the last thing Ang said to me was, “By the way, can you ride a horse?” My parents have given me many gifts in my life, and one of them is: if they ever ask you if you can do something, say yes. You can learn anything in two weeks if you are motivated enough. So I had never been on a horse before, and I said, ‘Oh yeah, I’m a very good rider.’ So I knew I had to learn to ride, and I became very, very, very good.Hathaway declared in an interview with Out.

2 The Dark Knight Rises is Nolan’s highest grossing film – 8.4

The Dark Knight Rises It is the last installment of the trilogy of Dark Knight by Christopher Nolan and is a sequel to the 2008 film The Dark Knight. Christian Bale reprises his role as Bruce Wayne/Batman, and Hathaway stars as Selina Kyle/Catwoman, for which she diligently prepared physically by taking martial arts classes.

Many critics agree that The Dark Knight Rises it was a satisfying ending to Nolan’s trilogy. The film became Nolan’s highest-grossing and one of the highest-grossing of all time.

1 Interstellar stars Hathaway as a NASA astronaut – 8.6

The highest rated Anne Hathaway film on IMDb is interstellar Nolan’s 2014 science fiction film . The film is set in the dystopian era of 2067, and society struggles with the threat of a lack of fruitful crops and dust storms. interstellar stars Matthew McConaughey as Joseph Cooper, a former NASA pilot turned farmer. Hathaway plays Dr. Amelia Brand, a NASA scientist and astronaut who works with her father to ensure their survival. interstellar it won the Academy Award for Best Visual Effects, in addition to other nominations.