Anne Hathaway’s dress in Cannes

We are amazed, the 75th edition of the Cannes International Film Festival He is setting the bar very high. We could already see it at its opening ceremony with stars of recognized prestige within the audiovisual scene such as Julianne Moore, Eva Longoria or Rebecca Hallamong others.

The expectations with this first ‘red carpet’ were so high that, without a doubt, it became one of the most anticipated, but it far exceeded them and without any inconvenience.

It stood out for its stylistic variety with very elegant classic cut outfits and, at the other extreme, some more risky ones that surprised more than one.

But the festival has been progressing and one of the celebrities that has caught our attention the most has been Anne Hathaway, recently we talked about the fact that the interpreter found out that half the world hated her when she invited some friends to her house to record a sketch about the constant pregnancy rumors that haunt celebrities. When she googled what was being said about her, she came across a painful question: “Why does everyone hate Anne Hathaway?”.

A look that everyone is talking about on Twitter

It seems that this paper has already been diluted and now Anne always has a spot in the spotlight at every festival or red carpet she goes to.. The last one in which she has made an appearance has been this day in Cannes where she has surprised us with a Gucci latex minidress in blue and black that has left us frozen.

We also love the semi-updo and it inspires us for these spring weddings when we don’t know what to do with our hair. Everyone in networks is talking about this look and it is not for less.

Getty Images

Getty Images

Getty Images

Getty Images

Getty Images

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io