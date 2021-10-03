Anne Hathaway’s lockdown, Popolizio-Marchioni face to face, Bruce Willis general of space: a guide to movies on Netflix, Sky, Prime Video and other digital platforms

The risks of a film that has the pandemic as a guest of stone, set during the 2020 lockdown, “psychological prison of burning loneliness”, are evident. The crisis is evolving so fast that a hasty analysis is useless. It happened for Malcolm & Marie who, cunningly, dwelt on the feelings of a suffering couple. And it happens for the most ambitious and structured Locked Down who, under the hat of HBO Max and Warner Bros, he chooses the path of sentimental comedy and then thriller to tell contradictions and wrong decisions of a “he” and a “she” black & white, London bruised bourgeoisie.

The two are faced with the impossibility of achieving happiness that they had promised. But they can’t blame themselves for failure. The pandemic stop, the social stalemate, the physical and spiritual distancing become pretexts to explain the emotional short circuit that undermines the irascible Linda (the diva Anne Hathaway), manager of a luxury multinational with the mission of firing colleagues, and Paxton (Chiwetel Ejiofor: 12 Years a Slave, Doctor Strange), unemployed driver with a criminal record, motorcyclist and poet. Linda and Paxton confess their computer discomfort. They argue without restraint: they are not used to forced interaction. She would like to leave her partner. He changes his mind when he is hired for a delivery of valuables e it all ends with a big hit at Harrods in the name of Edgar Allan Poe. The idea is that this can boost the aspirations of both and above all allow them to break away from routine.

The highlight of the film is the transition from romantic comedy to crime. But it’s as if the screenplay signed by Steven Knight prepared a recipe of a thousand ingredients hoping to get the right one and Doug Liman, director of Mr. and Mrs. Smith, The Edge of Tomorrow And The Bourne Identity, was a driver disoriented by the hairpin bends. It is difficult to follow progress and turnaround, first lying on the sweetish side of the rom-com then taken by the collar from the thriller.

That Locked Down touches the themes of the pandemic, and Liman is keen to emphasize it, is ultimately irrelevant. The guest stars appear via Zoom but the many remote sequences hold the story as if in an icebox. The tone is restrained, Liman is afraid of being contradicted by the facts: which, somehow, happens. The weight of the film thus weighs on the shoulders of the two good protagonists, Hathaway and Ejiofor, which however are facing a fierce competitor, Covid-19. There is little oxygen on the scene, commonplaces cut the way to good intentions and the dull quarantine atmosphere seems just an accident.