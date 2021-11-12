Anne Hathaway’s looks that enchanted the red carpets

It’s been a while since Anne Hathaway took its first steps in the entertainment world. Who could ever forget his performance in Pretty Princess? Versatile actress, today – November 12 – Anne Hathaway turns her birthday. He achieved fame, entering pop culture by right, acting in it The devil wears Prada alongside Meryl Streep, but also took part in other films such as Prince Charming Wanted, Brokeback Mountain, The Dark Knight Returns, Alice in Wonderland, Rachel is getting married And Les Misérabiles. For the latter, she earned the coveted Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress.

Anne Hathaway, the red carpet looks

That Anne Hathaway has a soft spot for the maison Valentino it’s not a secret. The actress has worn on many occasions the clothes made by the haute couture house of Valentino Garavani. For example, on the red carpet of the 2007 Oscars, the actress chose a total white sleeveless lace dress from the maison with a maxi black bow covered in sequins at chest height. And again, al Met Gala 2010, she wore a romantic champagne-colored sequin dress. For the 2012 New York City Ballet Annual Gala, the actress wore a beautiful pixie cut enlivened by a floral dress by Valentino Haute Couture from the Spring / Summer 2012 collection. At the Met Gala 2018, Hathaway wanted to dare wearing a strictly red Valentino dress from the Spring / Summer 2018 Haute Couture collection.

Not only Valentino, but also other high fashion houses for his red carpet moments. Anne Hathaway delighted the cameras with tons of cutting-edge looks. Enchanting the dress of Armani Prive worn at the 2011 Golden Globes, a long dress in metallic gold covered with maxi sequins. And, also by Armani, is the ivory dress with sequined mermaid tail worn at the 2009 Oscars. For the London premiere of One Day, the actress chose an elegant lace embroidered dress by Alexander McQueen. At the 2019 Golden Globes, she wore an animal print dress by Elie Saab, while at the premiere of Interstellar in Shanghai in 2014 she opted for a black and gold dress with sequin embroidery by Chanel. At the Met Gala that same year, the actress opted for a strapless, total red cut-out dress by Calvin Klein. At the 2013 Oscars, she chose an antique pink Prada dress, while at the 2009 Tony Awards she wore a strapless all-black cocktail dress with a tulle skirt. Oscar de la Renta.

READ ALSO: Every time Alessia Marcuzzi has enchanted us with her looks