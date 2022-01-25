Anne Hathaway’s maxi fringe in ‘The Devil Wears Prada’ is back. And it’s trendy

Sixteen years have passed since the release of the film The devil wears Prada but the style of its protagonist, Andrea Sachs interpreted by Anne Hathaway, we have never forgotten it. A recent post by the actress demonstrates this: a few photos with a floral Valentino jumpsuit and a new one were enough very long, thick and slightly rounded bangs, that the stylish Andy immediately came to mind to all her followers. At the heart of the transformation he stars in the film is a haircut that includes the trendiest fringe this winter: maxi, long to touch the lashes, wide, clean and a little rounded.

Anne Hathaway in the film “The devil wears Prada” (IPA photo)

As often happens, it was the fashion shows that predicted the return of this fringe, in particular the fall / winter 2021-2022 catwalks of Victoria Beckham, Chanel, Tod’s and Versace. To consecrate her, however, in addition to Anne Hathaway, there were stellar and crowned heads like the Princess Sophia of Sweden, Lily Collins and, lastly, Emily Ratajkowski, who just debuted on Instagram with a new Jane Shrimpton hairstyle (maybe the result of a wig?). All looks that the diabolical director Miranda Priestley played by Meryl Streep would have approved.

The curtain fringe, still in great demand, is therefore leaving the first place on the podium of the trends for maxi fringe, in style The devil wears Prada. “There is no longer the frayed, with the slightly disheveled effect hair, but it is one clean and clear bangs, long and wide“, he explains Marco Rizzi, hairstylist of the Milanese Namu Hair salon and Local Hair Expert for Hair Rituel by Sisley. A more demanding fringe to maintain and that puts you back at the center of the styling the use of the hairdryer: “This fringe needs more careful maintenance and with it the hair dryer returns to the foreground, to be used precisely after applying a thermal protector or styling products to give composure to the final result “, continues Marco Rizzi.

Hair Rituel by Sisley La Crème 230

ghd Helios Hair dryer

For which faces and hair types is it best suited? “For those with straight or slightly wavy hair, I recommend studying the hairline well with a professional before doing it, because roses at the root can deconstruct the cut once you wash your hair and you have to do the styling yourself. very clean and compact, moreover, this fringe highlights the features, so if they are strong they will be even more pronounced, while the face shapes that are best suited are oval and rounded ones, not too square “, concludes the hairstylist.