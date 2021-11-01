Anne Hathaway’s new curly bob is the short cut that will make you want to change your look

Photo credit: Axelle / Bauer-Griffin – Getty Images

Anne Hathaway she really experimented with her hair, trying out different looks and lengths for both work and non-work. Her beautiful face holds up any cut, from the very short seen in it Les Misérables up to the long hair with which we recently saw her in the celebratory selfie at the end of the shooting of We Crashed by AppleTV, taken in September. But now it amazes us all, again, giving us a rather meager cut: photographed on October 27 on the set of the film Armageddon Time at Flushing Meadows Corona Park in Queens, New York, here she is with a new short hair cut: a curly bob and above all voluminous, a little vintage. On the other hand, the film will be set right at the end of the 70s, in the period preceding the election of Ronald Regan as president of the United States.

Photo credit: James Devaney – Getty Images

Anne is part of a stellar cast composed of, among others, Anthony Hopkins, Cate Blanchett, Oscar Isaac, Robert De Niro, Donald Sutherland and Jeremy Strong, directed by James Gray. For such an important project, she could only bend to the demands of the script and definitely shorten her hair. Thankfully though, this type of cut is more current than ever, as it is this year the season of short helmets, which reach maximum to the chin, even better if enhanced by natural hair. Of the photos of the set we see the Hathaway with a rather voluminous fold on the roots in pure style Seventies, when, on the other hand, current trends want them to be flatter and more natural, where styling focuses above all on defining the tips. Interesting the side line that accentuates volume and movement.

It would be curious to find out how the actress creates her styling off the set, but for now we can say that Anne Hathaway’s short cut is approved. This is also confirmed by hairstylist Cristiano Filippini, who finds “Anne Hathaway’s new cut really very interesting. Strengthened by the regularity of her face, she opts for a short and voluminous cut that exudes vitality from every tuft. The look brings us back a bit ‘ back over the years, taking inspiration from the shape of the short round layers, which makes the blur and volume dominate “.

Keep reading

What are the strengths of this cut?

“I love these shapes they give to women such a fresh and cheeky look. It is beautiful if made on wavy textures that can then be dried using the diffuser, but also beautiful on smooth hair that gains volume and is super cool even disheveled “.

Photo credit: James Devaney – Getty Images

Who do you give this kind of look to?

“When we choose a shape like this, it is very important evaluation of the width of the forehead and the length of the face. If the first is very spacious, it would be advisable to make sure that some small tufts go to cover it in order to shorten it optically. If, on the other hand, the face is elongated, the management of volumes becomes fundamental: it is better not to exasperate them on the top of the head, but to manage them so that they fill the sides “.

Cristiano Filippini, founder of [#1]HAIRLAB, hairstylist since 1996: “I have always focused everything on updating, new trends and advice to the end customer, based on morphology, complexion and respect for the hair and its portability”. You can also find it on Instagram as @ cri.filippini.