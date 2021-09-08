Anne Hathaway’s new look

For each actor, a new film always corresponds to a new inner journey. A new challenge that – often and willingly – also corresponds to a new look. Anne Hathaway aka the unforgettable Andy de knows something about it The devil wears Prada (whose cast has recently reunited) who is currently busy in New York on the set of WeCrashed, the new mini series from Apple + taken from the eponymous podcast in which she stars alongside Jared Leto and Kyle Marvin. Between one shoot and another, the actress and mother bis, 38, was paparazzi with a new hair look: a medium hair cut, scaled with bangs, emphasized even more by a new color. What would Miranda think ?! The Summer 2021 hair trends, of course, they approve.

Anne Hathaway on the set of WeCrashed in New York. Jose Perez / Bauer-GriffinGetty Images

“What is the greatest terror of all women when they go to the hairdresser? Surely that this does what it wants and ends up shortening the length too much” comments hairstylist Cristiano Filippini. “If you don’t want to take that risk print this photo of Anne Hathaway and take it to the salon: there is everything to do and know about a slightly softer change of look. A generous length that often coincides with the reassuring “trim” but also a rather decisive and disconnected fringe / tuft for those who want to dare a little. The scaling is light and well calibrated on the lengths in order to give movement and adds a bit of panache, especially in this combo with the very slight lightening that starts from the lowest part of the lengths giving light around the face. Basically a bignami of how to change your look effectively. “Now we just have to wait for the series to arrive.

Cristiano Filippini, founder of [#1]HAIRLAB, hairstylist since 1996: “I have always focused everything on updating, new trends and advice to the end customer, based on morphology, complexion and respect for the hair and its portability”. You can also find it on Instagram as @ cri.filippini.

