Anne Hathaway’s pink The Devil Wears Prada suit

The recent appearance of Anne Hathaway at New York Fashion Week, he caused a revolution on the Internet as he wore a spectacular style with straight bangs, together with Anna Wintour. The photos instantly reminded ‘The Devil Wears Prada’ fans of that iconic Andy Sachs makeovera resemblance that the ‘celebrity’ revealed recently that “it was by accident”.

This week, stylist Erin Walsh shared several photos of one of Anne’s latest looks. Walking down the corridor of a hotel, the actress wore an outfit with a pink checkered Versace mini skirt. In addition to being a nod to this season’s trend color, this outfit has been combined with a black turtleneck, knee-high boots by Isabel Marant and a fringe that gives an air of French girl. She has also added oversized sunglasses in the style of Anna Wintour. In short, this style is ideal.

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

If this doesn’t make you want a sequel to The Devil Wears Prada, nothing will. Fans love this ‘look’ and have shown it in the comments:

These ‘looks’ are SO GOOD ⚡️⚡️⚡️

Everything 💖💖💖

Icon!

Very good 🙌🙌🙌

like a boss

But this is not the only ‘look’ of Anne that has stood out in recent days. Erin has shared snapshots of another amazing outfit. For her most recent appearance, Anne attended ELLE’s ‘Women In Hollywood’ event with a stunning backless dress by Ralph Lauren With an asymmetric necklace from Bvlgari:

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Yes. This really is Anne’s world, we’re just living in it.