Anne Hathaway’s ‘Princess Diaries’ Unscripted Drop Sparked a Genuine Backlash From Her Co-Stars

The princess’s Diary it was absolutely iconic. Anne Hathaway won the hearts of her audience as the awkward Mia Thermopolis. Between awkward social interactions, Mia finds herself thrown into the world of Genovian royalty. Genovia, a fictional European country with a prosperous monarchy, is where Mia’s father is from. Apparently, he was the prince. That makes Mia the princess.

Though Hathaway seems the furthest thing from awkward now and she played the role of the awkward teenager to perfection. It wasn’t all acting. According to Ms. Mojo, Hathaway really was a bit clumsy on the set of The princess’s Diary. They even saved footage of Hathaway actually tripping in the movie.

Anne Hathaway’s slip on ‘The Princess Diaries’ was real

Mia was notoriously clumsy, and some of that may have rubbed off on Hathaway. The actress really slipped while she was filming one of her scenes, and the filmmakers kept it.

After Mia receives her makeover from her grandmother, the queen of Genovia, she and her friend Lilly discuss the implications of Mia taking her rightful place as princess. They are on the basketball court and in the bleachers at school. While Mia’s new guard plays basketball, Mia and Lilly walk up and down the bleachers, talking about what Mia will give up if she becomes a princess.

As they walk, Mia slips and clatters down the bleachers. The guard drops his ball and begins to walk. Lilly looks surprised. That’s because her slip was real. Hathaway fell in the wet stands, and it was so Mia Thermopolis that the film’s creators decided to leave her, as well as the genuine reactions of her co-stars.

‘The Princess Diaries’ influenced Anne Hathaway’s career

Hathaway’s flawless performance as Mia Thermopolis definitely gave her notoriety, but maybe not the kind she wanted. According to Hathaway, her role as her Mia ended up pigeonholing her and hurting her career. Hathaway said her role gave her a “good girl” reputation and that she had to do everything she could to shake it for more than a decade.

However, fighting for serious roles doesn’t bother Hathaway. She likes to fight, and she doesn’t regret doing it. The princess’s Diary. In many ways, it was a perfect first role. Although it gave him a reputation that would later clash with his professional goals, the film gave him a name. It was a huge hit, and she shone in it. Without The princess’s Diary, Anne Hathaway may not have been in a position to fight for any role.

While he may have held her for a period of time, The princess’s Diary And the good girl image she came with didn’t stop Anne Hathaway from continuing on with iconic roles like her Oscar-winning performance in The Miserables.

Anne Hathaway would make another ‘Princess Diaries’ movie

There have been rumors about a princess diaries spin-off for years. It would be the perfect candidate for a streaming service, either as a series or a feature film. Some rumors have said that Disney + is working on the project and that the new plot will give Mia Thermopolis a half-sister, that is, another princess of Genovia.

Hathaway has firmly said that there is a script for another princess diaries draft. She told Andy Cohen in Watch What Happens live with Andy Cohen that he would launch into the new project in a heartbeat if it was perfect. She doesn’t want to ruin a big thing by doing a bad thing. princess diaries movie. But if there’s a good script, Hathaway will definitely come back as Mia Thermopolis.

