Entertainment

Anne Hathaway’s secret to wearing porcelain skin

Photo of James James1 hour ago
0 38 2 minutes read

You can not deny that Anne Hathaway has a beautiful skin porcelain that, although it does not have a drop of makeup, looks like the cheeks of a baby. And it is that she is one of those actresses to whom it seems that time does not pass. Let’s see what her secret is.

Anne Hathaway and her porcelain skin

Your natural face looks radiant, even, silky and toned. Anne Hathawayat 39 years old, wears a skin admirable. A little thanks to her genetics and a little thanks to a secret that she revealed with a skincare routine.

Source link

Photo of James James1 hour ago
0 38 2 minutes read

Related Articles

Margot Robbie celebrates her 32nd birthday with a ‘Barbie’ cake

6 mins ago

Gal Gadot gives a beautiful postcard of her three favorite things

17 mins ago

Taron Egerton Wolverine: BossLogic imagined what the actor would look like in the role of Wolverine in the MCU | Entertainment Cinema and Series

28 mins ago

Elizabeth Olsen recreates the most gory death of ‘Doctor Strange’ on the Jimmy Fallon show

39 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button