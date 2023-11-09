Anne Hathaway’s stunning performance at the CFDA Fashion Awards 2023

Now you’re coming to New York, or there’s some world-famous event. The CFDA Fashion Awards are held on Monday, November 6 in Manhattan in the presence of many American celebrities.

Read Musée American d’Histoire Naturelle, located in the Quartier de Manhattan, receives prestigious CFDA Fashion Awards. Held in partnership with Amazon Fashion, the event was emceed by “Sex and the City” star Sarah Jessica Parker and graced by the talented Anne Hathaway.

Council of Fashion Designers of America.

The Conseil des Creators de Modes Américains is an association founded in 1962 that includes more than 470 great American designers. This role is the official calendar of New York Fashion Week. A year ago, I organized a ceremony of the Prix Awards, qualified the “Oscar Mode”, and honored an award winner on the occasion of the industry’s market entry.

Dressing up of nominated celebrities.

As for celebrity guests, we can expect to see Kim Kardashian, Demi Moore, Gwyneth Paltrow, Naomi Watts, and Vanessa Hudgens.

Certainly, a real eau de toilette sur le tapis rouge for this year, c’est Anne Hathaway. A night out is a surreal experience wearing a flawless top and a stunning denim denim with Jupp A Train signed by Ralph Lauren. It has an enclosed door in brilliant red robe.

Remember the prestige award.

This year, the Manufacturer of the Year award was presented to Catherine Holstein for her work with Marque Khaite. Famous sisters Ashley and Mary-Kate Olsen also received a CFDA award. Once again a premiere involving Joumeles, Creators de la Marche de Row. Finally, actress Gwyneth Paltrow has been honored with the Innovation Award for her work on the Goop lifestyle brand. Talented tennis woman Serena Williams has been named the coveted honor of the year.

The CFDA Fashion Awards 2023 gala is a spectacular celebration of creativity, innovation and style, packed with the finest talent from designers and industry personalities.

Team