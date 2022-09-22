Anne Hathaway’s teenage wish she gave up for her older brother

Abandoning one of her most desired dreams led her to become one of the most beloved and important Hollywood stars of the moment. Anne Hathaway She confessed that as a child she aspired to be a nun due to the strong devotion that she and her family had for the Catholic religion until one day her brother revealed a very important part of her life and that made her completely change her mind.

Anne Hathaway She is considered one of the most important actresses in the history of modern Hollywood, since her time in the seventh art has earned her an Oscar as well as millionaire contracts that very few celebrities have achieved in the film industry. However, none of this would have happened without the confession of one of her brothers that she completely changed the profession that she wanted to pursue when she was just a girl: belonging to the Catholic Church.

Although the world and the entertainment industry consider that he was born to give life to thousands of characters, during his first years of life the important traditions and customs of his family, as with any other child, had a significant impact on his vision of the world. and the duty he might have on it. For this reason, as soon as he began to make the first big decisions of his life, he came to think that God, through various representations, was trying to tell him that he should “dedicate her life to him”. An idea that almost led her to become a nun or in some other habit that would allow her to be directly connected to the great religion that all the members of her family professed with great devotion.

Anne Hathaway had a deep adolescent desire that she gave up for her older brother.

He couldn’t support a religion that wasn’t working for his brother. Despite the fact that the world of acting was always present in her close and familiar environment, since she is the daughter of the theater actress Kate McCauley and the lawyer Geraldston Hathaway, During her early years, the actress of great films such as Alice in Wonderland, The Witches Y The Dark Knight Rises he entertained the idea of ​​exploring why everyone around him had a strong interest in the Catholic religion.

For this reason and with only 11 years, the model also wanted to be a nun. the star of The Princess Diaries She was convinced that serving God was her destiny, after she received a call from the almighty to exercise it despite the fact that she had only had a short time exercising a social life and her studies were premature, so she declared Hathaway in the article Anne Hathaway Wished to Be a Nun for The Himalayan Times on May 18, 2008.

However, everything took a sudden change when he realized that he could not support a religion that did not work in favor of his brother, the eldest of two named Michael -she is the middle child-, who discovered that he was homosexual when he was 15 years old. “I was raised Catholic. When I was 11 years old, I felt that I received a call from God to be a nun.”he said for the same interview.

Anne Hathaway wanted to become a nun in her teens.

“But when I was about 15 years old, I realized that my older brother was gay and couldn’t support a religion that didn’t support my brother. Now I call myself a nondenominational Christian, because I haven’t found the religion for me.” He assured in the same year, although some time later the panorama changed regarding the faith he exercises, but not the idea of ​​continuing to support his older brother with something that for years did not allow him to be who he was.

Despite the deep-rooted values ​​that had been instilled in her throughout her life, the actress at that time decided to leave all the projects she had within her religion to profess something else and thus be able to continue unconditionally supporting the man who on more than one occasion has named that sees “like another father since it was his great example during childhood and adolescence.

“Why should I support an organization that has a limited view of my beloved brother?” voiced the Oscar-winning performer in the Best Supporting Actress category for the 2012 film Les Miserables – the dramatic musical received generally favorable reviews – for the magazine GQ in its British edition.

In that same interview, he assured that he looked for all the reasons why Michael was not “Well received” on the “institution dedicated to preaching love in the name of God”so the more information he had, the more he questioned everything he had grown up with.

“The whole family converted to Episcopalianism after my older brother came out,” He added and then finished: “So I’m not… nothing. Damn, I’m training. I am a work in progress.”

Anne Hathaway with her brother Michael.

Anne Hathaway She is considered one of the greatest LGBT+ allies in the seventh art industry, because since choosing to support her brother with her sexual orientation, she has not stopped participating in community projects, some pride parades and even in interviews and speeches with the same theme has been publicly positioned in favor of same-sex marriage and homoparental adoption, being one of the few stars who have done so with the same case of diverse relatives.