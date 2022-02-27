Anne Hathaway’s Top 5 Looks

We have all seen a movie at some point in our lives. Anne Hathaway on Saturday afternoons and if someone out there tells you no, they’re really lying to you. The actress who began his career in 1999, has been the protagonist of some stories that to this day have given him awards such as the Oscar, the Golden Globes, the BAFTAs and other distinctions that highlight his work as an interpreter.

In his long career, Anne has taught us that she is a woman who became the best friend of her stylist and her wardrobe, because to this day she continues to be a benchmark for a style so laid back we love it. Also, the best part is that we can take the necessary inspiration to have a 180 degree change.

Anne She went from being “Princess by accident” to winning an Oscar for “Les Miserables”, but as much as we love the Andy Sachs who went to Paris in “The Devil Wears Prada”, we know that these are the Anne Hathaway’s best looks and have crowned her as the queen of the style in the seventh art.



This is how the Very Peri wears!

Although this is nothing new, we all already have on the radar that Very Pery is one of the must-have colors for that year, but if you still have doubts about how you can achieve a look winner with this color, Anne has the answer.

Staying true to herself, actress created a very feminine outfit with very cute vibes where Valentino’s sheer midi dress is the centerpiece. In addition, the black bodysuit gives that sexy touch to the look without neglecting that it is a piece that complements this outfit.

To give it a timeless and colorful touch, Anne Hathaway She combined it with pink stilettos signed by Gianvito Rossi that never go out of style because of how versatile they are.



The black blazer: a must-have piece

Although the blazers are those garments that should never leave the closets, Anne teaches us that it is worth investing in them and that they are pieces that will help you have a look steal glances

realize this look base, because it is with black pants with a red sweater, you may think it is something basic, but Anne’s blazer gives her points of style and makes it go from something ordinary, to something full of style in a matter of seconds.

This blazer is the work of the French firm Givenchy, it has details on the sleeves and shoulders, which give us very rock vibes. So it is almost impossible to fail with such a garment.



yes to silver

Among all the range of possibilities that clothing offers, metallic colors are those options that divide the world between love and repulsion, because there are times when we need to be protagonists, but others when we do not want to attract attention. The range of metallic colors can be difficult to pull off (and your worst enemy if you don’t combine it well); For this reason, there is nothing better than a total look for you to be the Best dressed.

Anne Hathaway She opted for a silver dress from the Italian house Dolce & Gabbana, which she complemented with high strap sandals of the same color. This is the signal that you were looking for or asking for so as not to fail when using this type of color, because the Anne’s dress It has that sexy and romantic air that you need to look very cool.

The fall of the shoulders, the opening in the part of the legs (tip that makes her look taller) and the red lips are those hacks of style that you should apply the next time you have a more formal event where you need to go two hairlines more arranged.



lady in red

We are so used to seeing that girly and elegant part of Anne Hathawaythat a change of look something amazing happened to us. In 2014, we couldn’t stop seeing her, since she had opted for a pixie cut that he looked like a glove, said haircut (which goes incredible with the shape of his face) was the best friend of the actress when was the MET Gala that year.

true to his style, Anne revealed that one of the coolest trends of that long-ago year was tops and skirts with 100% geometric vibes and the firm in charge of this incredible look It was Calvin Klein.

The American designer made a look so simple, something very nice that you can wear, because the cut of the leg will make you look taller than you already are and will bring out a very sexy version of you that you cannot miss. There are times when getting out of your comfort zone is a winning formula to reinvent yourself.



The Devil Wears Valentino

Perhaps one of the most valid love relationships in the world of fashion is that what Anne Hathaway contends with Valentino. Going through her feed we can see several garments that she herself used in her day to day and that are signed by the luxurious Italian house. Valentino Garavani even has a cameo in “The Devils Wears Prada,” so don’t be surprised if Anne wear something designed by Pierpaolo Piccioli.

Starting in 2022, Anne began the first days of this year with a look that reminded us of Andy Sacks, a character she brought to life in the 2006 film “The Devil Wears Prada”, since to this day fringes and minidresses have been a hallmark of this immortal character’s style.

If we delve a bit into the world of “The Devil Wears Prada”, we see that Andy became a Runway girl in every sense of the word. Anne I use a total look from Valentino that is made up of an ideal minidress for those spring nights, in addition, she complemented it with black stockings and platform boots that are part of the trends that you should not leave for this 2022.



