Anne Heche “shouldn’t survive” her accident: new details of the drama revealed

On Friday August 5, 2022, Anne Heche – actress who we could follow in series like AllRise, Chicago P.D. or aftermath, was the victim of a terrible road accident. It was revealed through CCTV footage that her vehicle caught fire after crashing into a house as she was traveling at almost 150km/h in a residential area. A shocking drama which fortunately did not cause any collateral victims but which should not have a happy ending.

Anne Heche brain dead

While the first news revealed by her family was intended to be reassuring about her state of health, the 53-year-old actress should not ultimately get away with it. “Following her accident, Anne Heche suffered from severe cerebral hypoxia and remains today in a coma, in critical condition.explained his relatives to Deadline. She shouldn’t survive“.

A real tragedy for those around him who are already thinking about the future: “It has always been her choice to donate her organs and she is currently being kept alive to determine if any of them are viable. Anne had a big heart and knew how to touch everyone she met with her generous spirit.“.

The actress had used drugs

However, it has not yet been said that the death of Anne Heche really saves lives. Contrary to what was initially relayed by the American media, the Los Angeles police declared that the actress was not under the influence of alcohol at the time of the tragedy, but of narcotics.

According to a source from TMZ, the actress would have used cocaine and possibly fentanyl in particular, although the site specifies “fentanyl can sometimes be used as pain medication in the hospital“. In fact, the police have already planned new examinations to find out for themselves. It remains to be seen whether the consumption of such drugs will be considered too risky to use its organs on other patients.