Anne Heche wanted Miley Cyrus and Kristen Bell to play her in a movie

Seven months before her sudden death, Anne Heche spoke about the two celebrities she wanted to play a young version of her in a film about her life.

“I already thought about it. Miley Cyrus or Kristen Bell,” the late actress said in an episode of the “Behind the Velvet Rope with David Yontef” podcast, which was taped in January and will be released Tuesday.

In the episode, which Page Six got an exclusive preview of, Heche said she believes “these two girls” have the ability to “pull off the humor that I have” while doing justice to the “journey that I have.” ‘have done”. through.”

“Both share a personality ability to face the world the way I want to, that I feel like I have, and that I want to be portrayed.”

Heche began her long acting career as a teenager on the soap opera “Another World,” with the dual role of twins Vicky Hudson and Marley Love. The portrayal won her a Daytime Emmy Award for Outstanding Younger Actress in a Drama Series in 1991.

In January 2022, Anne Heche revealed that she wanted Miley Cyrus or Kristen Bell to play her in a movie about her life.

When asked what attracted her to Cyrus, Heche pointed to the singer’s stardom with her dual roles on the Disney series “Hannah Montana.”

“The ability for her to be able to get by…I saw her in ‘Hannah Montana,’” Heche explained. “To be able to do that, to be able to express that, to be as bold as she has been – going from Disney to, you know, ‘Wrecking Ball’.”

Heche died seven months later after a horrific car accident. MovieMagic

She praised the 29-year-old “We Can’t Stop” singer for “the way she moves, the way she sings, her voice, her compassion, [the way] she loves everyone, her ability to get on stage and sing a cappella.

“That would be how I would see a pure artist engage with the world with the best time they could have,” she added. “That’s why Miley. And I think she’s a great actress.

Heche said she loved that Cyrus also started with an iconic dual role. CG pictures

As for Bell, whom Heche loved “so much,” the two co-starred in the 2004 TV movie, “Gracie’s Choice.”

“Kristen Bell gave me my second Emmy nomination,” Heche told Yontef. “She and I played a mother and daughter in a Lifetime movie years ago.”

Heche raved about the 42-year-old ‘Forgetting Sarah Marshall’ star’s “ability to tell a story” and “do it with joy, do it with her personality, her charm, her timing beautiful and his humor”.

“I see myself in her a lot,” she continued. “I don’t think it was a mistake to have played her mother, and I want her to play me.”

Heche played Bell’s mother in Lifetime’s “Gracie’s Choice.” Getty Images

Heche was declared brain dead on August 12 at the age of 53 following an August 5 car accident in which she drove her car into a Los Angeles home.

The Los Angeles Police Department reportedly determined she was under the influence of cocaine at the time of the accident, but the investigation has since been dropped.

Heche’s rep told us she had severe anoxic brain damage, significant lung damage requiring mechanical ventilation, and burns requiring surgery. The actress fell into a coma and never regained consciousness.

On Sunday, she corresponded with an organ recipient and was taken off life support.

His full interview with Yontef drops on Tuesday.