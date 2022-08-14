Anne Heche’s best roles: a great actress, even in the bad movies

One of Anne Heche’s best performances can be found in “Birth” (2004), Jonathan Glazer’s magnificently lurid drama about love, pain and the insidious power of suggestion. She comes in early in the film, with long brown hair, a departure from the blonde bob cuts that had become a signature look, and a face that looks more outlined, with steeper angles than usual. Her character, Clara, is quiet and reserved, someone she might not immediately notice in a room full of other demure, light-haired Manhattanites. But then you catch her eye, and Heche gives you a quiet, haunting glimpse of who Clara is: a heartbroken lover, a dazzling rival, a determined and vindictive agent of chaos.

It’s not immediately clear what connection Clara has to this puzzle of a story, about a woman (Nicole Kidman) whose life is upended by the apparent reincarnation of her late husband as a 10-year-old boy. Heche mocks the answer beautifully; he appears in only a handful of scenes, but accuses each one of mischief and menace, and the performance turns into a kick of quivering erotic perversity: “I would have explored this,” Clara mumbles in the funniest, funniest moment of the movie.

The greatness (some would say the insanity) of “Birth” is that it treats an absurd, often inexplicable situation with the utmost somberness and gravity, a goal that is both fortified and cunningly challenged by Heche’s performance. More than the other characters, Clara is willing to take herself seriously, and yes, to explore the scandalous premise of the story. But she is also the one who ultimately firmly rejects him, with a blunt skepticism of how Heche could do better than almost any other actress.

Dustin Hoffman, Anne Heche and Robert De Niro in the movie “Wag the Dog”. (PV Caruso/New Line Cinema)

The movies themselves didn’t always know what to do with Heche, who died Friday at the age of 53, so it was exciting to find the ones that did. Another example, and still one of the best, was “Walking and Talking” (1996), the first of writer/director Nicole Holofcener’s many films about smart, witty, wonderfully uncooperative women. As Laura, a newly engaged therapist and self-described “a total mess,” Heche is a perfect, even prototypical, Holofcener specimen. She lusts after a customer, flirts with a waiter and complains to her fiancé about her boring sex life. She passes gas while trying on a wedding dress. She embodies one half of a completely believable friendship (with an excellent Catherine Keener). And she evokes from Heche the kind of vivid, messy human performance that American actors, especially women, rarely find outside of the independent realm.

But Hollywood opportunities soon appeared, at least for a time. The year 1997 was huge for Heche: She ran through ash clouds in the disaster flick “Volcano,” gutted fish in the teen thriller “I Know What You Did Last Summer,” and compared her wits to Robert De Niro and Dustin Hoffman. . in the sly media satire “Wag the Dog.” She was especially vivid opposite Johnny Depp in the mob drama “Donnie Brasco,” bringing unusual emotional potency to the otherwise standard role of a long-suffering wife and mother. Heche could get over her material without condescending; she too could propel a nonchalantly written scene by dint of her own wry wit and bristling energy.

Anne Heche and Harrison Ford in the movie “Six Days Seven Nights”. (Bruce McBroom/Touchstone Pictures)

In 1998, Heche headlined her first major studio film, the wilderness survival adventure “Six Days Seven Nights,” in which she managed to land a plane, attack pirates with a stick, and kick boots in the waves with Harrison Ford. . Directed by Ivan Reitman (who died earlier this year), the movie was enjoyable if flabby, but Heche was by far the best of it, skipping her lines with winning conviction and putting every muscle in her lean, birdlike body into the mix. physically demanding survival scenes. Although widely panned, the film fared better commercially than his two other big 1998 releases, the prison drama “Return to Paradise” and Gus Van Sant’s much-maligned “Psycho” (both, coincidentally, co-starred Vince Vaughn). ).

As a teenage Hitchcock enthusiast, I eagerly sought out Van Sant’s “Psycho” in theaters, my curiosity for a shot-for-shot remake of one of my favorite films overcoming my suspicion that the outcome would be as terrible as the reviews suggested. It sort of was, though I haven’t forgotten the weird, irritating intensity of Heche’s performance as bloody Marion Crane, which was all the more riveting because it short-circuited our easy sympathy for one of the most heartbreakingly sympathetic characters in movie history. Heche’s Marion is a noticeably cooler client than Janet Leigh’s and, as befits the updated ’90s time frame, a decidedly more modern creature. She is less easily frightened by the police and she is more open about her sexual desires. She cracks jokes, rolls her eyes, and at times keeps the viewer in a glassy position, one that doesn’t fully melt until her soon-to-be-bloody shower curtain is pulled away from her.

Anne Heche as Marion Crane in Gus Van Sant’s remake of Alfred Hitchcock’s “Psycho.” (Suzanne Tenner/Universal City Studios)

Van Sant’s film is a rare and hardly successful experiment, but Heche’s unflinching performance might be the key to appreciating it. His iron intelligence forces us to see this “Psycho” in terms that go beyond the simple identification of the audience, to approach the film in the most distant and formalistic terms that Van Sant, for better or worse, had in mind. mind all the time. She underscores one of Heche’s main strengths as an actress, namely her rejection of the obvious, her willingness to unearth the hidden and unrealized possibilities of a scene.

Simply put, it was never meant to be well served by a mainstream film industry known for its committee-equipped vehicles and unique career paths. Not surprisingly, his most emotionally satisfying work of this period was “The Third Miracle” (1999), Agnieszka Holland’s deeply moving, rigorously thoughtful, and sadly hidden drama of a priest’s spiritual crisis. As Roxane, an atheist with grave doubts about her beloved mother’s candidacy for Catholic sainthood, Heche, in fabulous style, sweeps through the film’s cloistered sets like a welcome burst of gritty energy. (Skepticism, again, was her strong point.)

Tommy Lee Jones and Anne Heche in the movie “Volcano”. (Lorey Sebastian/20th Century Fox)

Some time after the superstars’ vehicles stopped crossing her path, Heche claimed in interviews that her much-publicized relationship with Ellen DeGeneres had attacked her chances as a viable leading lady. Given the still-rampant Hollywood homophobia of the early 2000s, it was and remains difficult to refute the truth of her claim. It wasn’t the last time she spoke about her often tumultuous personal life (much of it is detailed in her 2003 memoir, “Call Me Crazy”), with a poignant candor that often left her exposed. to the ridicule of the tabloids. It also wasn’t the last time the melee would come to light, as evidenced last week by rampant online speculation about the car accident that led to her untimely death. Like all idle gossip, she threatens to squash the deepest truth of a human life and obscure the work of a remarkable career.

Heche continued to work in films, sometimes to prominent effect; she was terribly moved in the independent comedy “Cedar Rapids” and the taut cop thriller “Rampart.” But the movies gave her back less and less than she gave them, and she found more receptive audiences in the theater and on television. She earned a Tony nomination for her lead performance in the 2004 Broadway production of “Twentieth Century.” She appeared on numerous television series, including “Nip/Tuck” and “The Michael J. Fox Show”; she landed major roles in “Men in Trees,” “Hung,” “Aftermath,” and “The Brave”; and she competed on one season of “Dancing With the Stars.” “The Idol,” an upcoming HBO Max series, would mark her last on-screen appearance.

Catherine Kenner and Anne Heche in the movie “Walking and Talking”. (KOMO)

Television had always been good for Heche. She had her famous start as an actress on NBC’s “Another World,” playing twin sisters Vicky and Marley, two of the show’s most enduring heroines. As it happens, “Another World” was one of the few soap operas airing semi-regularly when I was growing up, around the time that Heche’s breakout performance won a 1991 Daytime Emmy for Youngest Actress in a Drama Series. . She wasn’t in Los Angeles to accept the award; as she recounted in an Associated Press video interview years later, she watched the show from a hotel room in Nebraska, where she and Jessica Lange were filming the television movie “O Pioneers!”

Surprised that she won, Heche asked her agent, “Does this mean I’m an actress?” She did, and she was, much bigger than the industry realized or deserved.

To read this note in Spanish click here.