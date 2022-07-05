Anne of Monroe

We will have to wait until September 23 to see our beloved on Netflix Ana de Armas characterized as the immortal Marilyn Monroe, but the frames that have been leaked to the press these weeks have not left anyone indifferent. Neither because of the absolute decal that results from her, once dyed blonde, the actress born in Cuba with the immortal performer who died in August 1962, nor because of the outstanding work she performs. The good tongues of an envious and treacherous industry like Hollywood say that the director of this biographical film, Andrew Dominik, He remembered the spectacular performance of the Spanish actress in the film Knock Knock and, while going through a long casting process, he assured her the role after the great job she did during the first audition. It is not for less. Ana, in addition to reading and studying all possible biographies about “the most explosive blonde in cinema”, worked with a dialect coach for a year to nail her character as best as possible.

And it is here, according to the critics, where the key to its success lies, in the tireless and responsible performance of De Armas. Her partner in ‘Knives Out’, Jamie Lee Curtis, well-known American actress, has already described her talent as “unmistakable, with more than evident gifts”. “A megastar has arrived: may you be the star that shines high and strong, Ana de Armas,” she said.

And now the seventh art has surrendered at his feet, pairing that cocktail shaker with hints of celebrity and high-profile courtships, two essential ingredients for the tabloids of New York and Los Angeles. Because her romances with the Cuban painter Alejandro Piñeiro (from 2017 to 2018) have been famous, and later, with the American actor and filmmaker Ben Affleck, whom he met on the set of Deep Water in the fall of 2019. Of course, in January 2021 they ended their relationship after a long year. Now Affleck has apparently just secretly remarried his ex Jennifer Lopez.

But leaving aside his most personal life, whoever writes these lines cannot finish this chronicle without analyzing the trailer for Blonde, which has just been released. The different images show that the magic of cinema has made Ana de Armas bear a more than amazing physical resemblance to Marilyn. And above all, that her face also illuminates that femininity, vulnerability, glamor and seduction that Monroe always showed in good and bad times.