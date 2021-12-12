Anne Rice, author of Interview with the Vampire, is dead

From his novel the film with Tom Cruise, Brad Pitt and Antonio Banderas.

Anne Rice, author of the famous gothic novel Interview with the Vampire, Yes is off in the night between 11 and 12 December at the age of 80.

The sad news came through his son Christopher, who in a post on social media communicated that his mother has left this world due to complications following a stroke.

She will be buried in the family mausoleum at the Metairie Cemetery of New Orleans.

Earlier tonight, my mother, Anne Rice, passed away due to complications resulting from a stroke. She left us almost nineteen years to the day my father, her husband Stan, died. Below is a statement I posted to her Facebook page moments ago. pic.twitter.com/g2VAK2XZjc – Christopher Rice (@chrisricewriter) December 12, 2021

Born in 1941 in New Orleans, Anne Rice she became a famous author of gothic novels that have sold beyond 150 million copies all over the world.

In the early 1970s, still grieving the loss of his daughter Michelle, he began writing his first novel. Interview with the Vampire which Knopf published in 1976.

Michelle was the inspiration for the vampire Claudia.

The novel then gave life to the cycle in ten books The Vampire Chronicles and in 1994 it was transposed into the famous Neil Jordan film with Tom Cruise, Brad Pitt, Antonio Banderas, Christian Slate and Kirsten Dunst in the role of Claudia.

Rice wrote the screenplay for the film, which was nominated for two Academy Awards and winner of two BAFTAs.

In 2002 the film based on The Queen of the Damned, one of the sequel de Interview with the Vampire.

Other adaptations of his novels are Exit to Eden of 1994 and T.he Feast of All Saints of 2001.

In early December AMC (Fear the Walking Dead) commissioned a series based on Lives of the Mayfair Witches, whose rights were acquired by the network last year together with those of de The Vampire Chronicles.